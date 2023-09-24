SEVENTEEN receives flak for allegedly hurting people with teaser featuring Great Wall Of China, agency apologises

SEVENTEEN is all set for their comeback in October. Ahead of their mini album release, the group treated fans with teaser videos, featuring various cities across the world. However, the one for Beijing did not go well with the people as many called it ‘disrespectful.’ Responding to them, the group's agency PLEDIS Entertainment has issued an apology statement. Also read: SEVENTEEN to release new album in October, fans celebrate on Twitter

SEVENTEEN hurts Chinese fans with teasers

SEVENTEEN will mark their comeback in October 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SEVENTEEN's teasers showed each city and its popular landmark where smiling chamomile flowers, the artwork for SEVENTEENTH Heaven, was seen floating around. While the Paris teaser featured the Seine River, the New York one had Times Square.

Agency apologises

The Beijing teaser had similar flowers floating above the Great Wall of China. It left some Chinese fans upset. Responding to them, the agency said, "Hello. This is PLEDIS Entertainment. We are making an announcement regarding the Beijing teaser video for SEVENTEEN’s 11th mini album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN.

“On September 23 at 2:14 p.m. in Chinese local time, we released a SVT RIGHT HERE Beijing version teaser video as part of our promotional content for SEVENTEEN’s 11th mini album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN. The Beijing version was produced to show chamomile flowers floating above the Great Wall of China, a cultural heritage site that represents China, but after the video was released, we received criticism from fans that our understanding and respect of the Great Wall of China had been lacking,” it added.

Teaser removed

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The teaser was soon deleted from the internet. The statement also read, “Therefore, we immediately deleted the Beijing version video. We apologize for making the fans uncomfortable, and we will be more careful in the future. We will make an effort to create content that fans from many different countries, regions, and cultures can all enjoy together.”

About SEVENTEEN

SEVENTEEN consists of thirteen members--S. Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. They debuted under Pledis Entertainment in 2015. Their last release was the 19th album FML, which released on April 24. They also re-released eight of their previous out-of-print albums. SEVENTEEN also hosted a 2-day concert, Follow to Seoul, at the Gocheok Sky Dome.

Hello cinephiles, we're LIVE on WhatsApp! *Join here*

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON