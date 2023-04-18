Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello not back together despite Coachella kiss, which was ‘a one-off’: Report

Last week, fans went into a meltdown on social media after they spotted former couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello kissing at the Coachella music festival in California, US. A video of the two singers had surfaced online in which they were seen dancing at the festival, hugging and later sharing a kiss. Now, a report has claimed that they are not back together despite their recent PDA at Coachella 2023. (Also read: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello seen together at Coachella, spotted kissing one year after breakup) Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are not back together, claims an insider,

Shawn and Camila started dating in July 2019. The couple announced the breakup two years later in November 2021. In a joint statement on Instagram, Shawn and Camila wrote at the time, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends... We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

At the 2023 Coachella, several videos emerged online, which were taken by other festival attendees, where Shawn and Camila were seen at ease with one another and did not hide from the crowd.

Now, as per a source quoted in a Page Six report, it was revealed that despite their Coachella PDA, Shawn and Camila aren't back together. “Shawn and Camila remain friends with a lot of love and history between them, but they aren’t dating again. They’ve stayed in touch since their breakup and decided to meet up at Coachella since they were both going,” said the source in the Page Six report. The source further revealed that "one thing led to another as the night progressed” during the music festival, and the kiss was more of “a one-off.”

The news of their not coming back together received a lot of reactions on Twitter as many posted hilarious tweets on the microblogging site. One tweeted, "Me when my friends ask if I went back to my ex." Another tweet read, "They were clearly drunk lmao." Asked another one, "You all have never hooked up with an ex?" One more tweeted, "What happens in Coachella stays in Coachella."

Neither Shawn Mendes nor Camilla Cabello have addressed the reports yet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON