SHINee's Key, Taemin and crew apologise for ‘insensitive’ comments on Minho's skin colour

SHINee members Key, Taemin and the production team PRISM Production Center have issued an apology for recent comments on Minho's skin colour. It happened during the group’s recent YouTube video. The clip is no longer available on the platform. Also read: When Indian SHINee fan told Minho and EXO member Suho that Taemin was her favourite, here's how they reacted SHINee's Key, Taemin recently commented on member Minho's skin colour which was highly criticised by social media users.

SHINee's problematic video

In the no-deleted video, Key, Taemin and Minho were having a chat in bed. Taemin tells Minho, “When I see you after you play golf, all I can see are the whites of your eyes and teeth. Seriously!” “Why did you get so tanned” asked Key. Minho told them, “I apply so much sunscreen.” Key went on to add, “If Minho closes his eyes and mouth at night, you'll end up looking for him," and made gestures to search for Minho with his hands.

SHINee's Key and Taemin apologise

This did not go well among the viewers who criticised Key and Taemin for their comments. Some even called it ‘insensitive’, ‘inappropriate’ and ‘racist.’ Following this, the singers took to the official Instagram account of SHINee and wrote, "This is SHINee’s Key.

“I deeply apologize for my insensitive remarks in the recent content, and I have spent a lot of time reflecting on feedback from the fans who were disappointed by my comment. I will be more careful to make sure that my words and actions are more considerate moving forward. I sincerely apologize.”

“This is SHINee’s Taemin. My sincerest apologies for any discomfort and hurt caused by my inappropriate remarks in the recent content. Thanks to our fans, I fully understand why the comments I made were disrespectful, and I will make a more diligent effort to be careful with my behavior and words in the future,” added Taemin.

Production house removes video

Meanwhile, the production house also shared, “Hello, this is SHINee’s PRISM Production Center. We sincerely apologize to everyone who felt disappointed and hurt by a content that was recently uploaded on SHINee’s channel. Inappropriate remarks that were not ill-intended were included in the members’ conversation. Once we became aware of the issue, we immediately removed the clip. We take the feedback from the fans very seriously, and we now understand how disrespectful these comments are. Both Key and Taemin are deeply regretting their behavior and reflecting in order to do better in the future. Moving forward, we will be more cautious and attentive to prevent recurrence. Once again, we sincerely apologize for our actions.”

SHINee debuted in 2008 under SM Entertainment. Originally a five-member group, they currently have four members--Onew, Key, Minho, and Taemin, following the death of Jonghyun in 2017.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON