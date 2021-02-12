Shreya Ghoshal: Live music scene is demolished amid the pandemic, it has to rise from the ashes

Much like all other sectors, the music industry, too, has been heavily impacted by the ongoing pandemic, especially during the last year. And singer Shreya Ghoshal notes that the impact of the situation will be felt for some time more.

“The live scene, which meant that musicians survived on gigs and concerts, that whole industry got affected very badly. And it has still not resumed. So, singers and musicians and the whole system which was thriving on that have been completely demolished. It has to rise from the ashes,” shares the singer.

However, Ghoshal is optimistic that it’ll bounce back soon because the very nature of music is to be out there and enjoyed by all.

“I believe that music cannot happen in isolation. You can think, ideate, write in isolation, but music needs human connections. When we get together, the energies and ideas flow, and it all falls into place and a great song happens. So, it’s much more effortless when people are together in a studio — singers, writers, composers. That has been missed badly. Now that film work has resumed, projects have resumed, we’re on the right track,” she elaborates.

Looking at the positive outcome despite the grim situation, the 36-year-old points towards the resurgence of indie music scene.

“The whole of 2020 was a test for the industry, music industry especially because Indian music is very heavily dependent on films which we all realise, but we don’t want it like that. We needed a time like this to test this out. And it actually created a huge emerging parallel industry, which is the independent music. A lot of music happened during this time, and I hope this trend develops more platforms, and the ecosystem in place for indie musicians goes into a much bigger scale. This challenge was needed for it to happen,” explains Ghoshal.

The singer, too, made the most of the whole situation and teamed up with her brother Soumyadeep Ghoshal to create a song, Angana More, an evocative electronic pop offering created virtually with the entire team working independently during the pandemic.

“Things happen when you want them to happen. The lockdown and quarantine last year made me go into an introspective mode and think what I really want to do musically. This idea stemmed from there. I want to do something which would make me foray in my roots in classical music. I want to take it forward to the generation that follows me. I didn’t want to make it sound like a clichéd classical piece, but a new age experience,” she shares.