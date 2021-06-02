Shreya Ghoshal-Shiladitya M share son's first pic, name him Devyaan. Here's what it means

Singer Shreya Ghoshal on Wednesday shared a picture as well as the name of her newborn son, Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya. The picture also featured her husband Shiladitya M and the couple is seen holding their baby. However, the face of the baby remained hidden.

Devyaan means 'serving the gods' or 'chariot of the gods', as per baby name site Moonastro.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "Introducing- ‘Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya’ He arrived on 22nd May & changed our lives forever. In that first glimpse as he was born he filled our hearts with a kind of love only a mother, a father can feel for their child. Pure uncontrollable overwhelming love @shiladitya."

Fans reacted, taking to the comments section. One wrote, "Whattt a beautiful connection just few mins back I was talking about the picture with @Vaishu4SG and with in minutes you made it happen omg Can't express my happiness Queen @shreyaghoshal The most awaited and precious picture ever Welcome prince Devyaan."

Shreya and Shiladitya welcomed their baby boy on May 22. She took to Instagram to share the news with her fans. She had said, “God has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon. It’s an emotion never felt before. @shiladitya and I along with our families are absolutely overjoyed. Thank you for your countless blessings for our little bundle of joy."

Earlier in March, Shreya had announced her pregnancy by sharing her picture cradling her baby bump. “Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives,” she had written.

On Instagram, Shreya has been documenting her pregnancy journey. Last month, she had shared photos as her friends threw her a surprise baby shower and sent her handmade presents as well as homemade delicacies. Though they couldn't attend in person, they joined in the celebrations virtually.