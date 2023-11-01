News / Entertainment / Music / Who Killed Moosewala: Makers of Scoop acquire rights for project based on Sidhu Moosewala's life

Who Killed Moosewala: Makers of Scoop acquire rights for project based on Sidhu Moosewala's life

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 01, 2023 01:47 PM IST

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead last year. The singer-turned-politician was best known for songs such as So High, Same Beef, The Last Ride, Just Listen and 295.

Bringing the life of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala to the screen, production house Matchbox Shots has bought the rights of the book, Who Killed Moosewala? Penned by crime journalist Jupinderjit Singh, the book offers insights into crime, fame, and tragedy in the life of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, aka Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead in Punjab in May 2022. The makers are yet to reveal more details. Also read: Sidhu Moose Wala's 29th birth anniversary, Mom pens emotional note

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's death stirred controversy.
Who Killed Moosewala?

Matchbox Shots is best known for OTT projects such as Andhadhun, Monica O My Darling and their most recent Scoop. Talking about the upcoming work, Jupinderjit Singh said in a statement, "The moment the book was published, there was a lot of interest from various production houses. I was really impressed with the kind of work Matchbox Shots is producing, and I am thrilled that they have taken the rights to the book to develop it further."

About the project

Sarita Patil of Matchbox Shots added, "We have always found the macabre relationship between the music industry and gang wars in Punjab extremely intriguing. With Jupinderjit's book Who Killed Moosewala? we know we have a strong backbone for our story."

“The story is an intricate interplay of crime, fame, and music in Punjab, a narrative that demands contemplation and understanding,” said Dikssha Jyote Routray of Matchbox Shots, who will be leading the project. It's not decided yet if it will be released as a film or a series.

Who was Sidhu Moosewala?

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district in May 2022. Reportedly, six shooters shot him when he was along with his cousin and friend was out in a jeep to Jawaharke village in Mansa, 10 km away from the singer’s native village Moosa.

His death case is being probed by Punjab police special investigation team (SIT). The team had filed chargesheet against 32 accused, including gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.

The singer-turned-politician was best known for songs such as So High, Same Beef, The Last Ride, Just Listen and 295 among many other hits.

© 2023 HindustanTimes
