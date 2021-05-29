Home / Entertainment / Music / Singer Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood are divorced five years after split
Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood filed for divorce in 2016.(ANI)
Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood filed for divorce in 2016.(ANI)
music

Singer Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood are divorced five years after split

While the marriage is lawfully done for, Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwoodare as yet occupied with a severe court fight over guardianship of their twin girls.
READ FULL STORY
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 29, 2021 10:44 AM IST

American singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley and her ex-husband Michael Lockwood are officially divorced after five years of separation.

As per Page Six, Us Weekly has affirmed that a judge granted a dissolution of marriage in the case on Wednesday, May 26. While the marriage is lawfully done for, the exes are as yet occupied with a severe court fight over guardianship of their twin little girls, Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love.

Lisa and Michael have been at odds since rock 'n roll heiress filed for divorce in 2016, 10 years after the couple married.

As announced by Page Six, in 2017, their daughters wound up in state custody. However, court papers recorded at the time didn't clarify why. Lisa did, however, accuse Michael of having child p****graphy on his computer, an allegation he and his attorney vehemently denied.

Lisa requested the primary custody in fall 2018, however following the 2020 suicide of her son, Benjamin Keough, Michael requested for authority, dreading Benjamin's passing would cause Lisa to relapse.

Also read: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recalls getting 'a lot of film offers' when she was a teenager: 'Don't think I ever thought of it'

"Lisa Marie Presley's son shot and killed himself in her home (Although she was not there at the time.) With all due sympathy and respect, this creates a new and unaddressed twofold problem: the safety of the children and the greater likelihood of LMP to relapse into drug and alcohol dependency," read documents filed by Michael at the time.

Per Page Six, Benjamin was Lisa Marie's youngest child with her first spouse, artist Danny Keough. They also share a daughter, 31-year-old actor, Riley Keough.

Soon after her divorce from Danny Keough, Lisa famously married Michael Jackson. She was also hitched to actor Nicolas Cage prior to getting hitched to Michael.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lisa marie presley elvis presley

Related Stories

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan poses with a friend at her birthday bash.
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan poses with a friend at her birthday bash.
bollywood

Suhana Khan is the queen of candids in new pics from birthday bash, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 29, 2021 10:10 AM IST
  • New pictures from Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan's 21st birthday party earlier this week have been shared online by her friends. Check them out here.
READ FULL STORY
Ayushmann Khurrana performs on stage.
Ayushmann Khurrana performs on stage.
bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana says he'll 'probably cry' if he ever gets to do this again

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 29, 2021 09:30 AM IST
  • Ayushmann Khurrana has shared a post about sensing the light at the end of the tunnel, and probably crying if he is ever able to do this again.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.