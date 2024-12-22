Menu Explore
Singer Mubarak Al Rashed sings Saare Jahaan Se Accha at PM Narendra Modi's community event in Kuwait. Watch

ANI | | Edited by Ananya Das
Dec 22, 2024 01:48 PM IST

While speaking to ANI, Mubarak Al Rashed expressed his pride in the strong relationship between Kuwait and India.

Kuwait singer Mubarak Al Rashed performed the patriotic Indian song Saare Jahaan Se Accha at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's community event, #HalaModi, held at Shaikh Saad Al Abdullah Indoor Sports Complex in Kuwait.

Mubarak Al Rashed is a Kuwaiti singer.
The event is part of PM Modi's historic two-day visit to Kuwait, the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the Gulf nation in 43 years.

While speaking to ANI, Al Rashed expressed his pride in the strong relationship between Kuwait and India and shared, "He (PM Modi) spoke about my country, Kuwait. He spoke about the relationship between the two countries... I feel proud of being Kuwaitian. He asked Kuwaitians to visit India..."

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Kuwait to a warm welcome on Saturday.

On his arrival, PM Modi was received by Kuwait's first Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence and Interior, Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, along with the country's Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, and several other dignitaries.

In his departure statement, PM Modi said he looks forward to his meetings with the Amir of Kuwait, the Crown Prince and the country's Prime Minister.

He said the meetings will provide an opportunity to chalk out a roadmap for a futuristic partnership for the benefit of the people of the two countries and the region.

