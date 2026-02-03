Sonu Nigam’s Jaipur Concert Marks Another Milestone for Deewana Tera Tour

Jaipur’s cultural calendar saw a standout moment on January 18 as Sonu Nigam took the stage at Zee Studios, Sitapura, delivering a powerful live performance that drew a packed audience and reaffirmed the city’s growing appetite for large-scale live music experiences. Jaipur's cultural scene thrived as Sonu Nigam performed live, alongside the unveiling of the Kognivera Polo Cup Trophy, highlighting the city's growing appetite for large-scale music events.

The Jaipur concert marked another successful chapter of Sonu Nigam Live – Deewana Tera Tour, co-produced by Kognivera and Fever Live. Fans from across Jaipur and neighbouring regions gathered for an evening that blended music, heritage and spectacle, reinforcing the tour’s strong momentum since its opening shows.

Ahead of the concert, the evening opened with the ceremonial unveiling of the Kognivera Polo Cup Trophy. The trophy was unveiled by His Highness Sawai Padmanabh Singh, Maharaja of Jaipur and international polo player, in the presence of dignitaries, industry leaders and invited guests. The moment served as the formal public introduction of the Kognivera Polo Cup, positioning it at the intersection of sport, legacy and contemporary culture.

The unveiling was met with a strong response from the audience, setting the tone for the evening before the concert began. The association underscored Jaipur’s enduring link with heritage-led sporting traditions while presenting the Polo Cup on a modern, high-visibility platform.

As Sonu Nigam took the stage, the concert unfolded into a richly curated live experience. Known for his ability to connect deeply with audiences across generations, the singer delivered a performance marked by emotional depth, musical range and high audience engagement. The crowd responded with spontaneous sing-alongs and sustained applause, creating an atmosphere that felt both intimate and expansive despite the scale of the venue.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamlesh Sharma, Managing Director, Kognivera, said, “The Kognivera Polo Cup represents a celebration of sport, heritage and modern excellence. Unveiling the trophy in Jaipur by His Highness Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh, at an event of this scale, was a fitting way to introduce the Cup to a wider national audience and reflect the values it stands for.”

Ramesh Menon, Chief Executive Officer, Fever Network, highlighted the significance of the evening within the larger tour. “Jaipur delivered an incredible response to Sonu Nigam’s live concert. The evening reflected what live experiences are capable of today, bringing together music, culture and meaningful partnerships. The Kognivera Polo Cup Trophy unveiling added a distinctive dimension to the night, making it a truly memorable milestone for the tour,” he said.

The Jaipur concert follows the successful opening of the Deewana Tera Tour and sets the stage for its upcoming stops in Indore on February 7 and Lucknow on February 14, 2026. With strong turnout and growing anticipation across cities, the tour continues to reinforce Sonu Nigam’s enduring appeal and the rising demand for premium live music experiences in India.

Tickets for the upcoming Indore and Lucknow concerts are currently live and available exclusively on District.