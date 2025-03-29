Sonu Nigam visits veteran BJP leader LK Advani at his Delhi home, bonds with him over Sindhi food. See post

Singer Sonu Nigam recently paid a visit to veteran BJP leader LK Advani and his daughter Pratibha at their residence in New Delhi. On Friday, the singer took to Instagram and shared a video. He showcased his memorable moments spent with the Avdanis as they all bonded over Sindhi food. (Also Read | Sonu Nigam says no stones or bottles were thrown at him during DTU concert: ‘I paused show because…’) Sonu Nigam shared a post on Instagram also featuring BJP leader LK Advani.

Calling LK Advani and Pratibha his "loved extended family", Sonu wrote, “Roots Revisited (3/4) - 24th March, 2025. Pratibha Advani and L K Advani ji have been a part of my life from a very long time and that's why I decided to stay an extra day after my DTU Concert to have lunch with them.”

"Since my mother was brought up amongst Sindhis, Sindhi food has been a major part of our childhood. Pratibha knows it, and that's why she cooked Sindhi Kadi very sweetly for me, in addition to Dal Pakvaan. Advani ji, is 97. And he is as beautiful as he's always been. My loved extended family."

In the carousel post, LK Advani can be seen watching clippings of Sonu's song Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin (Agneepath, 2012). During his Delhi visit, Sonu also met with his school friends and relived his "bachpan". Have a look at his reunion with his old friends.

Sonu began his career as a playback singer in Bollywood in the early 1990s and quickly rose to fame with hit songs like Sandese Aate Hai from the movie Border and Yeh Dil Deewana from Pardes. Lately, he has been busing performing at live concerts. His most recent performance was held at Delhi Technological University.