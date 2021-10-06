Sonu Nigam worries for his UK concert post Covishield mandatory quarantine

The issues around the status of Covishield and the requirement of quarantine for 10 days in case of Indian travelers to UK, has got singer Sonu Nigam worried as he is set to embark on a concert in the country next month.

As of now, vaccinated Indians travelling to the United Kingdom will have to undergo a mandatory quarantine for 10 days, even if they are fully vaccinated by Covishield.

“I am hopefully travelling to the UK in November for a concert which is called Rafi, Kishore Aur Main, which will be the beginning of my world tour. I hope that by then Covisheield is recognized in the UK and we don’t have to go through the quarantine. I am being optimistic about it and hopefully by the time we are supposed to leave for the UK next month, this matter would be resolved,” shares Nigam.

The 48-year-old has started with live performances back home but admits that the pandemic has been really tough for live musicians.

“My heart goes out to all musicians, the daily wage earners the sound engineers and instrumentalists, whose livelihood depends on the live scene. I making sure that I take care of my musicians. We are doing online concerts sometimes at very low cost, so that at least musicians ka chalta rahe. Things are opening up now and that’s good. I did a corporate concert in Goa recently but in restrained numbers,” adds Nigam, who recently was in Dubai to receive the special UAE Golden Visa.

The singer, who spent the last two years in Dubai and also has a home there, says he is shuttling between Mumbai and Dubai because of work.

“There are so many new songs that have come out and there are more in the pipeline. I have done a lot of indie work because film music is hardly happening because of the situation. Many are coming up with inde songs. I have a new song coming up this Navratri as well. I am happy to see the indie space booming but you can’t really predict anything. I just believe in going with the flow,” he ends.