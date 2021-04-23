IND USA
Sunidhi Chauhan with her husband Hitesh Sonik.
Sunidhi Chauhan says all is well now between her and husband Hitesh Sonik: 'We are living together'

  • Singer Sunidhi Chauhan has finally broken her silence on separation rumours with husband Hitesh Sonik. She says that it is 'all good now'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 10:15 AM IST

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan has said that it is 'all good now' between her and her husband Hitesh Sonik. Last year, rumours had surfaced that the couple had separated. While Hitesh had refuted the rumours, Sunidhi had said 'no comments'.

Speaking to a leading daily, Sunidhi said that the two are even living together now. "All good now. Hitesh and I are living together," she said.

Last year, Hitesh had said, “Maybe she doesn’t want to comment on it because she finds the news too outrageous to even think about it. We are living under the same roof. I am too busy cleaning the house to even read the news. We have divided the household chores in this lockdown period. Well, maybe she isn’t happy with my cleaning, which is why such a story has surfaced.”

Sunidhi and Hitesh got married in 2012. They have a 2-year-old son Tegh. Sunidhi was earlier married to choreographer Bobby Khan.

About tying the knot with Sunidhi, Hitesh had said in 2012, that they had known each other for 15 years. He had said that he was proud of her and that she had fit well with his family as well.

Sunidhi rose to fame with hit songs such as Dhoom Machale, Chhaliya, Kaisi Paheli and Sheila Ki Jawani. She participated in DD National's singing reality show, titled Meri Awaz Suno and later even appeared as a judge on Indian Idol.

In a recent interview, Sunidhi spoke about how one of the composers she worked with felt her voice was masculine but forgot making that comment when they later worked with her.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, she said, “In the initial stage of my career, I did get to hear things like, ‘You should pack your bags and go home because you cannot sing Lag Jaa Gale in the original key.’”

