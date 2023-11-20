Super Junior’s Kyuhyun hurt after woman breaks into his dressing room, waves at fans with injury. Watch

Super Junior member Kyuhyun is injured after an altercation which took place in his dressing room. As per a report on TV Chosun, Kyuhyun injured himself when a woman in her 30s broke into the dressing room of a musical theatre in Seoul's Magok-dong, Gangseo-gu. Kyuhyun was to perform at the venue. Also read: Stray Kids outpaces Taylor Swift

Kyuhyun attacked

Super Junior's Kyuhyun is hurt after an incident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Soompi reported that the offender carried a weapon. She reportedly raised the weapon towards the actor-singer. Kyuhyun was mildly injured during the incident and received first aid at the scene, reportedly.

Kyuhyun's agency shares health update

Sharing the health update of the Single's Inferno star, the actor's agency Antenna issued a statement. They said, as per Soompi, "Kyuhyun suffered a minor abrasion on his finger and was treated immediately at the scene.”

Meanwhile, The Seoul Gangseo Police Station have arrested the woman. She has been booked under the charges of special intimidation. The investigation is currently underway on how she obtained the weapon.

Allkpop also claimed that cops are also probing whether the assailant has a history of mental illness. Reportedly, the incident took place around 6 pm on November 19. Kyuhyun was at the theatre to perform his musical Ben Hur at the LG Arts Center.

Kyuhyun hides injured finger

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, a video of Kyuhyun leaving the venue has surfaced online. Reportedly recorded after the incident, his injured finger was seen wrapped with a bandage. However, the actor maintained his smile and quickly hid his injury from the fans as he waved at them from his car on his way out.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the news of Kyuhyun's incident, a worried fan took to X and wrote, “He was probably shocked by the incident, but he still managed to greet his fans. Cho Kyuhyun is the symbol of professional artist. I want him to know that it’s okay to prioritize himself first.” “Kyuhyun was very aware of the fans' eyes and didn't want to make us worry, so he hid his injured finger and waved with right hand,” added another, reacting to his video. “Oh my God it's horrible.... I hope he and the other victims get a proper treatment after the incident,” reacted yet another fan to the news.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow ourWhatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON