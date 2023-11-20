close_game
News / Entertainment / Music / Stray Kids outpaces Taylor Swift securing 4th Billboard 200 No. 1 album in record time with ROCK-STAR

Stray Kids outpaces Taylor Swift securing 4th Billboard 200 No. 1 album in record time with ROCK-STAR

ByAditi Srivastava
Nov 20, 2023 05:18 AM IST

Stray Kids' shatters 16 year old record. ROCK-STAR sells 224,000 units in its debut week, securing the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 chart

The Stray Kids are taking over K-pop, and fans Stays are loving it! The eight-member boy group released their 8th mini album, ROCK-STAR, on November 10. In an impressive move, within just 10 days of its debut, it beat Taylor Swift's record and scored a major win on the Billboard 200 chart. In addition to this, the group became the first to accomplish this feat in 16 years of records with the fourth consecutive album release.

Stray Kids poses with the Best K-Pop award for S-Class at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.
Stray Kids Joins Taylor Swift in exclusive Billboard 200 record book

Surpassing even BTS, Stray Kids, featuring Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N, are setting benchmarks right away. On November 20, JYP Entertainment’s boy band debuted at No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 Album Chart with 224,000 units sold. Nielsen Music reports that for the week ending November 16, the group's album ROCK-STAR accumulated 224,000 equivalent album units, of which 213,000 were pure units.

Stray Kids’s fourth consecutive album climbs Billboard 200 album chart

ROCK-STAR is the fourth album of Stray Kis to debut at number 1 position on the Billboard 200 chart. The other three who have accomplished this feat are ODDINARY, MAXIDENT, and ★★★★★ (5-STAR).

Stray Kids achieves a historic milestone

Following Alicia Keys, who secured this position between 2001 and 2007, becoming the first K-pop artist to do so, the MANIAC singers have shattered the 16-year-old record with all four of their initial chart entries.

Fans cannot stop congratulating the group for registering such a big achievement. Many took to social media to express their excitement. “Congratulations to Stray Kids on 'ROCK-STAR'”, “It is the first Korean act to debut their first four charting albums on the Billboard 200 at #1. Stray kids are bigger than 4th gen<3”, “As the voice of kpop I speak for everyone when I say that 'ROCK-STAR' is another absolutely incredible album from Stray Kids full of a diverse mix of genres, amazing vocals and phenomenal production so this is very well deserved”.

