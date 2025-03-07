Menu Explore
Tamil singer D Imman says his Twitter account is hacked, asks fans to ignore ‘misleading, suspicious posts’

ANI | | Edited by Ananya Das
Mar 07, 2025 12:57 PM IST

Tamil music composer and singer D Imman has revealed that his official X (formerly Twitter) account has been hacked. The composer took to Instagram to inform his fans about the situation. (Also Read | Music composer D Imman announces divorce from wife Monicka Richard, requests for privacy)

D Imman is a well-known music composer in Tamil cinema with a career spanning over two decades.

He urged them to be cautious of any "fraudulent messages and posts" from his account. Imman, whose full name is Immanuel Vasanth Dinakaran, shared a detailed message explaining the issue.

Imman mentioned that the "hacker changed the email and password" linked to his account and had been posting unauthorised content in the "last 24 hours."

"Hello everyone, I want to inform you that my official X account (@immancomposer) has been hacked. The hacker has changed the email and password associated with my account and has posted content within the last 24 hours," Imman wrote.

Imman also informed that he had contacted X support and was working towards recovering his account.

"I have currently reached out to X support and am working on recovering my account as soon as possible. Since I've been in the music industry for over 20 years, my credibility and connection with my followers are extremely important to me," he continued.

The composer, while adding that any "misleading or unauthorised content" posted by the hacker did not represent him, wrote, “Any misleading or unauthorised content posted by the hacker does not represent me, and I urge everyone to ignore any suspicious posts or messages from my account for now.”

D Imman is a well-known music composer in Tamil cinema with a career spanning over two decades. He has delivered multiple hit soundtracks for films like Kumki, Their, and Annaatthe.

