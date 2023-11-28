Taylor Swift and Her World: Harvard University to roll out new course uncovering the global influence of Pop Superstar

Harvard University is offering a new course called Taylor Swift and Her World that will explore her music, lyrics, and cultural impact. The course will also look at how her work has influenced other artists, writers, and today’s youth. Taylor's success with her Eras tour is proof that she has a big influence on the younger generation. Her presence has a lasting effect on her growing fan base, whether it is through her talks or songs. The curriculum will further delve into how her artistic contributions intersect with the literary canon. Read on to know more. Childhood myopia can be prevented if the child spends more time outdoors. Nobody tell Taylor Swift that all her money spent on LASIK could have so easily been avoided.

Harvard to delve into Taylor Swift's World

As per Entertainment Weekly, two universities are offering new courses that will explore the music of Taylor Swift and other female artists. Professor Stephanie Burt will be teaching a course at Harvard University titled Taylor Swift and Her World. The course will look at Swift's music, lyrics, and cultural impact.

Melina Jimenez will be teaching a course at the University of Florida titled Musical Storytelling with Taylor Swift and Other Iconic Female Artists. The list includes some of the iconic names such as Aretha Franklin, Billie Holiday, and Dolly Parton.

However, Harvard and the University of Florida are not the only universities to include special courses on the pop queen. Other colleges and institutions doing the same are

Ghent University in Belgium, the University of Texas at Austin, Berklee College of Music, the University of California, and so on.

As per Harvard Crimson, Professor Stephanie Burt said “We are lucky enough to be living in a time when one of our major artists is also one of the most famous people on the planet, Why would you not have a course on that?”.

Taylor Swift holds multiple records for album sales, streaming traffic, and accolades. She has continuously topped music charts. Through her songs and possesses an unmatched capacity to connect with audiences.

University courses on music legends

However, Taylor Swift is not the only one to have a full-fledged university course under her name. Earlier a course on former One Direction member Harry Styles was offered by Texas State University. UC Berkley also offered a course on Nicki Minaj. Meanwhile, San Diego State rolled out a class on Bad Bunny.