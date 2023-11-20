Taylor Swift credits fans for the Billboards win: ‘None of this happens without you’

American pop sensation Taylor Swift made history at the Billboard Music Award held on Sunday, November 19, 2023, as she scooped up 10 awards for her art of singing and songwriting. While she could not be present to receive the honour in person, Taylor shared a pre-recorded acceptance speech for the digital-only ceremony.

Taylor who is currently busy continuing the Eras Tour in Brazil, took home awards in various categories such as Top Female Artist, Top Artist and Top Billboard 200 Artist. She was the night's biggest female winner and won the second most BBMAs this year after Morgan Wallen who upped Taylor by one more award.

Now, the fan-favourite artist is tied with Drake, who took home five awards on the night, for the most wins in BBMAa and for the most wins in the Top Artist category.

“The fact that you guys have given me 10 Billboard awards, I’m talking to the fans specifically, none of this happens without you,” said Taylor.

“Billboards base everything off of what you are listening to and what you’re passionate about and I’m so honoured that this year you made the tour – The Eras Tour – so magical. You went and saw the movie, you cared about my re-recordings. I just like – I love you so much, I feel like the luckiest person in the world to have you in my corner and caring about the music that I make so thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you ten million times for this,” she added.

The X account of BBMA posted a video of the artist thanking her fans:

Here's a list of Taylor's 10 BBMA wins:

Top Artist

Top Female Artist

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Top 100 Songwriter

Top Radio Songs Artist

Top Song Sales Artist

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist

Top Billboard Global (Exclu. US.) Artist

Top Country Female Artist

Top Selling Song-Anti Hero