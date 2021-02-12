IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Music / Taylor Swift's releases re-recorded version of Love Story with special video
Taylor Swift is re-recording all her old songs that she no longer owns the masters for.
Taylor Swift is re-recording all her old songs that she no longer owns the masters for.
music

Taylor Swift's releases re-recorded version of Love Story with special video

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has the perfect musical gift for fans this Valentine's Day, as she released the new version of her popular 2008 track Love Story.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:53 PM IST

Taylor Swift, has released the new version of her popular 2008 track Love Story. The new song titled 'Love Story Taylor's version', which is now available on YouTube and other music applications, stays true to the original. Additionally, a lyric video of the same song was also shared on YouTube. It features throwback footage and pics of the star posing with fans.

The new version of the track has an addition of different chords than the original one. The video has snaps of young Taylor and also features some beautiful moments of the singer with fans. The video ends with Taylor making a heart with her hands and on the side, it says, 'With love to all my fans'.


Ditching the fairytale romance along with Romeo and his white horse, the singer compiled some of her priceless throwback videos and photos with her fans. "We were both young when I first saw you," she sings with the video flashing montages of her moments with fans.

The singer also shared the news about her song on Instagram, writing, "My new version of Love Story (Taylor's Version) is out now."



As per E! News, she had first debuted a clip of the track in December during a commercial for dating service Match, made by her longtime friend and actor Ryan Reynolds.

The original hit was a part of her 2008 album titled Fearless. The 31-year-old singer had earlier made an announcement where she said that she will be re-recording her 2008 album Fearless.

Also read: Vikram Bhatt says people barged into Anamika set, stalled shoot: ‘My first reaction was to ensure Sunny Leone is safe’

The re-recorded Fearless album will include Taylor's big hits like You Belong to Me and Fifteen, as well as six previously unreleased tracks that did not make it onto the 2008 album. The album would in total contain 26 songs.

The re-recording is happening because Taylor's entire Big Machine Label Group catalogue was sold. According to the singer, it had happened without her knowledge and was sold to music manager Scooter Braun in 2019. The sold catalogue had Taylor's album from the year 2006-2014 which includes Taylor Swift (2006), Fearless (2008), Speak Now (2010), Red (2012) and 1989 (2014).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taylor swift

Related Stories

Salman Khan will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.
Salman Khan will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.
bollywood

'I love you Salman Khan': Fans decode viral post, now they can't unsee it

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:55 PM IST
  • Fans trying to decode a viral Taylor Swift post found a Salman Khan connection to it, and now they can't unsee it.
READ FULL STORY
The video for Willow will also be released on Friday at midnight.
The video for Willow will also be released on Friday at midnight.
music

Taylor Swift announces surprise album Evermore, will release in a few hours with new music video

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON DEC 10, 2020 08:26 PM IST
Taylor Swift has announced a surprise album which will release at midnight on Friday. Evermore will be Taylor’s ninth album and second in the year.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Taylor Swift is re-recording all her old songs that she no longer owns the masters for.
Taylor Swift is re-recording all her old songs that she no longer owns the masters for.
music

Taylor Swift's releases re-recorded version of Love Story with special video

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:53 PM IST
American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has the perfect musical gift for fans this Valentine's Day, as she released the new version of her popular 2008 track Love Story.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh danced to Booty Shake in a new video shared by her on Instagram.
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh danced to Booty Shake in a new video shared by her on Instagram.
music

Neha Kakkar does the ‘booty shake’ with husband Rohanpreet Singh. Watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:53 PM IST
  • Neha Kakkar took to Instagram to share a fun dance video with her husband Rohanpreet Singh. The two were seen grooving to her brother Tony Kakkar's song Booty Shake.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jubin Nautiyal has announced a rooftop concert to raise funds for the victims of Uttarakhand’s recent glacier burst. (Photo: Satish Bate/HT)
Jubin Nautiyal has announced a rooftop concert to raise funds for the victims of Uttarakhand’s recent glacier burst. (Photo: Satish Bate/HT)
music

Jubin on online concert for Uttarakhand victims: Music is all I’ve to offer

By Naina Arora, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:39 AM IST
Singer Jubin Nautiyal wants to give back to the society by raising funds for those affected in the recent glacier burst at Uttarakhand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sapna Choudhary has been accused of alleged misappropriation of funds.
Sapna Choudhary has been accused of alleged misappropriation of funds.
music

Haryanvi singer Sapna Choudhary booked for misappropriation of funds, cheating

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 03:14 PM IST
Haryanvi singer Sapna Choudhary has been accused of alleged misappropriation of funds, cheating and criminal conspiracy, Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing officials said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married in October last year.
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married in October last year.
music

Neha Kakkar shares handwritten fan letter she received on flight

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 02:42 PM IST
  • Neha Kakkar was in for a surprise when she got a handwritten note from her fans on a flight that she was in. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rapper Badshah is known for chartbusters such as Kar Gayi Chull and DJ Waley Babu.
Rapper Badshah is known for chartbusters such as Kar Gayi Chull and DJ Waley Babu.
music

Badshah: My non-film music has always spoken much more for me than film music

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:22 AM IST
Rapper Badshah says the reach of Bollywood is undeniable, but these are ‘great times’ for every artiste.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priya Saraiya’s new song Pritam Ni is a fun, wedding track.
Priya Saraiya’s new song Pritam Ni is a fun, wedding track.
music

It is easier to get a break than to sustain your career in the Bollywood music industry: Priya Saraiya

By Nikita Deb
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:01 PM IST
The singer and lyricist believes that after one’s first few projects, it is the artiste’s responsibility to keep doing good work and survive in the industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(File) Jagjit Singh hailed from Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan.
(File) Jagjit Singh hailed from Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan.
music

Jagjit Singh birthday: 5 lesser-known facts about the ghazal singer

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:38 AM IST
From cheating in his college days to having offered Kumar Sanu his first break in films, lesser known facts about late ghazal singer Jagjit Singh on his birthday anniversary. Watch his live performances here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Unchained melody: AR Rahman discusses his new platform, maajja
Unchained melody: AR Rahman discusses his new platform, maajja
music

Unchained melody: AR Rahman discusses his new platform, maajja

By Madhusree Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 06:42 AM IST
The Oscar-winning music composer behind classics such as Dil Se and Jai Ho is extending a hand to independent musicians, with an initiative that promises global reach to a new generation of voices.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harshdeep Kaur and husband Mankeet Singh will welcome their first child in March.
Harshdeep Kaur and husband Mankeet Singh will welcome their first child in March.
music

Harshdeep Kaur to welcome 1st child in March, Neeti Mohan says 'masi can't wait'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:56 PM IST
Several members of the music fraternity congratulated singer Harshdeep Kaur and her husband, Mankeet Singh, who are expecting the arrival of their first child in March.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singer Shaan’s new song Yakeen has released today. (HT PHOTO)
Singer Shaan’s new song Yakeen has released today. (HT PHOTO)
music

Music has become less dependent on films for its popularity: Shaan

By Nikita Deb
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:59 AM IST
The singer says that the year 2020 was great for content creators but live musicians had a very difficult time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Guru Randhawa sparked engagement rumours with a cryptic Instagram post last month.
Guru Randhawa sparked engagement rumours with a cryptic Instagram post last month.
music

Guru discusses wedding rumour, says woman he was interested in congratulated him

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:16 PM IST
Guru Randhawa, who sparked engagement rumours with a cryptic Instagram post last month, said that it backfired when the woman he was interested in called to congratulate him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The first film for which Ilayaraja has composed music in his new studio is Vetrimaaran’s upcoming film.
The first film for which Ilayaraja has composed music in his new studio is Vetrimaaran’s upcoming film.
music

Ilayaraja sets up own music studio, begins work on Vetrimaaran’s film, see pics

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:07 PM IST
Music composer Ilayaraja went on to set up his own studio in Chennai after his recent fallout with a private studio where he’s been composing music for over four decades.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jay Sean has posted a note in support of farmer protests in India.
Jay Sean has posted a note in support of farmer protests in India.
music

Jay Sean support farmers' protest: 'It's one of the largest protests in history'

By HT Entertainment Desk | ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:21 PM IST
After American pop star Rihanna's recent tweet surrounding the farmers' protest in India, singer-songwriter Jay Sean has expressed his support for farmers, who have been protesting against the Centre's new agri laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singer Rihanna poses as she arrives at the Fashion Awards 2019 in London, Britain December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner (REUTERS)
Singer Rihanna poses as she arrives at the Fashion Awards 2019 in London, Britain December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner (REUTERS)
music

Rihanna, called a 'fool' by Kangana Ranaut, has a long history of activism

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:12 PM IST
  • Singer Rihanna became a trending topic in India on Wednesday, following her remark about the ongoing farmers protests. But this isn't the first time she's shed light on humanitarian issues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP