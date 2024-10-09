Taylor Swift threatens to sue student who tracks her private jet online, says she is in 'fear for her personal safety'

Taylor Swift has threatened legal action against a man who has been tracking her private jet publicly. In Touch magazine reported that Jack Sweeney, a college student, runs a social media account that tracks Taylor's private jet's routes amid the row about the singer's CO2 footprint. (Also read: Taylor Swift is back to watch Travis Kelce and the Chiefs with Eras Tour soon to resume) Taylor Swift arrives prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 07, 2024 (David Eulitt/Getty Images/AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Taylor Swift's legal notice

The cease-and-desist letter to Jack was sent by Taylor Swift's lawyer Katie Wright Morrone in December 2023. Jack's family have now come forward, sharing the document with The Washington Post. In the letter, Taylor's legal team says that they would “have no choice but to pursue any and all legal remedies” if he didn’t stop his “stalking and harassing behaviour.”

The letter also said that Taylor was more worried about her safety due to the tracking. The legal team claimed that the social media posts were causing “direct and irreparable harm, as well as emotional and physical distress,” and increased the singer’s “constant state of fear for her personal safety.” Taylor's team also claimed that there was “no legitimate interest in or public need for this information, other than to stalk, harass, and exert dominion and control”.

Jack Sweeney's response

Jack Sweeney, in response, released his own letter via The Daily Mail. "I think it’s important to note that nowhere do I intend for harm. I actually think Swift has some good songs. I believe in transparency and public information. Also important to note that this letter came days after headlines about her jet use caused bad headlines for her about carbon emissions. I think the people are interested and that [Swift] should have a decent expectation that your jet will be tracked whether or not I do it as after all it is public information," he said.

This is not the first time a public figure has called Jack out for tracking their plane. In 2022, Tesla founder Elon Musk, the world's richest man, had accused Jack of sharing his “assassination coordinates”, banning him from Twitter (now X).