Taylor Swift wears adorable bracelet featuring Travis Kelce's nickname

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship is growing stronger every day. The Cruel Summer hitmaker recently turned 34 on Wednesday, December 13. While the Chiefs tight end was not in attendance during Swift's star-studded birthday bash in New York City, she was joined by A-listers like Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid. Ahead of her birthday party, the Blank Space singer was spotted cosying up to Kelce in Kansas City on Sunday. Taylor Swift gave special tribute to Travis Kelce with a custom bracelet(Instagram)

Taylor Swift wears custom ‘Trav’ friendship bracelet

Earlier this year, Kelce admitted to having a crush on Swift and recalled how he failed to give her a custom friendship bracelet he made for her. However, it seems that Swift has finally made his dream come true. During their night out just days before Swift's birthday, the duo was seen enjoying each other's company at a Christmas-themed bar in Kansas City.

While Swift looked happy as ever with Kelce during the romantic outing, there was one subtle detail which fans may have missed. The Midnights singer wore a gold beaded bracelet, which spelt out her boyfriend's nickname “Trav” in red beads. According to Page Six, Swift's sweet bracelet costs $21 and is from a Missouri-based jewellery brand Erimish.

Trav bracelet(Erimish)

The Evermore singer's sweet tribute to Kelce can be seen in photos from their outing, in which the duo exchange kisses. Swift's nickname for Kelce was first revealed when the Shake It Off hitmaker was heard cheering him, saying, “Come on, Trav!” during one of his games. She styled the bracelet with her all-black edgy outfit featuring a black sweater and leather skirt. For the outing, she opted for a soft make-up look and accessorised with the custom bracelet and minimalistic earrings.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Swift has sported an Erimish bracelet. Back in October, she wore a custom bracelet with the number “87” during a Kansas City Chiefs game. Meanwhile, Kelce also displayed his take on the friendship bracelet fun in September as he wore a custom bracelet spelling out “Vigilante S**t,” the name of one of her songs.