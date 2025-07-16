Taylor Swift's doppelganger? Philadelphia woman goes viral for uncanny resemblance to singer

A Philadelphia woman is drawing attention online after people noticed her uncanny resemblance to Taylor Swift. According to Newsweek, Mary Devlin, 28, has been told for nearly two decades that she could pass as the pop superstar’s twin. The comparisons started when she was just nine. One of her aunts pointed out her resemblance to “that new country singer,” grabbing headlines in 2006. Since then, the comments have not stopped. Mary Devlin, a Philadelphia musician, has gone viral as Taylor Swift's doppelganger(Instagram/ @beatledirt)

Longtime lookalike of Taylor Swift

Devlin, a musician herself, says the resemblance only became more noticeable as Swift’s style evolved over the years. During Swift’s Red and 1989 eras, the comparisons became part of her daily life.

“People started telling me constantly that I looked like her. I was playing live shows by then, and it would happen all the time,” she told Newsweek.

But Devlin did not exactly love it at first. She admired Swift’s work ethic and career, but was not aiming for the same image.

“I used to hate it because I was trying to look like Pattie Boyd. I wanted that retro, mod vibe-not to be mistaken for Taylor Swift,” Devlin said.

Ironically, Swift’s own vintage look during the 2010s did not help. “The bangs and red lipstick didn’t do me any favors,” she added. Devlin was even offered gigs as a Swift impersonator but turned them down.

Mary Devlin’s take on comparisons to Taylor Swift

These days, Devlin is more at ease with the comparisons. She recently shared a video on her Instagram account, joking about how often she hears it. In the caption, she called it “a weird thing to grow up with,” but acknowledged that it usually comes from a good place.

In person, people often approach her with wide eyes and a laugh, sometimes joking that they “didn’t know Taylor Swift worked here.” Devlin has heard it from all kinds of people-event photographers, random strangers, even someone claiming to be Swift’s former neighbor.

Mixed reactions online

Despite the viral attention, not everyone agrees about the resemblance. Some social media users insisted that Devlin does not look “that much like her [Swift].” Some even say the musician resembles other celebrities-Jessica Biel, Emma Stone, Joni Mitchell, per Newsweek.

But Devlin’s no longer bothered by it. “Now that I’m older, I appreciate the compliment,” she said.

FAQs:

1. Who is Mary Devlin?

Mary Devlin is a 28-year-old musician from Philadelphia who has gone viral for resembling Taylor Swift.

2. Why is Mary Devlin being compared to Taylor Swift?

People have pointed out Devlin’s similarity to Swift since 2006, especially during the singer’s Red and 1989 eras.

3. Did Mary Devlin try to look like Taylor Swift?

No, Devlin said she actually wanted to look like Pattie Boyd and wasn’t intentionally mimicking Swift’s style.