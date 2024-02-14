There will be no Taylor Swift at Chiefs parade, she’s going to Australia instead

Guess what, Swifties? Taylor Swift is taking a detour from the Super Bowl parade scene and heading to Australia for her Eras Tour. The Grammy winner is jet-setting to Melbourne, then off to Sydney, and even making a stop in Singapore. The tour goes on. FILE - Taylor Swift enters Arrowhead Stadium before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals, Dec. 31, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. David Crowe, a Seattle man who police say has been stalking and harassing Swift, was ordered held without bail Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, after he was arrested three times in recent days in front of the pop star's home in Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood. (AP)

Swift's airborne adventure

Swift is flying high in a private jet, making headlines as she refuels and dashes to Melbourne. A Melbourne TV station tracked her jet, and even though Swift's camp is tight-lipped, it seems she's on the way.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Tracking Swift's flight

Australian journalist Anthony Lucas is on the case, tweeting updates on Swift’s flight. “Refueling complete. @taylorswift13 is on the way!” Thousands are tuning in to track her journey from Los Angeles to Melbourne.

Swifties’ detective work

Swifties have been putting on your detective hats! Fans were busy figuring out if Taylor could make it to the Super Bowl after her Tokyo concerts. Spoiler alert: she made it, thanks to time zones and the international dateline.

Taylor Swift at Chiefs Parade - Not this time

Sorry, Kansas City Chiefs fans. There won't be a Chiefs Super Bowl Parade (Taylor’s Version) this year. Mayor Quinton Lucas stayed mum, and police chief Stacey Graves prepared for a possible Swift appearance. But alas, Swift is Oz-bound.

Also Read | Travis Kelce was forced to move out of his house for ‘safety reasons’ amid romance with Taylor Swift, his brother says

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s field of love

While fans expected Swift at the parade, she and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce were busy celebrating and smooching on the field and at Super Bowl after parties in Vegas. Looks like they've got their kind of victory parade going on!

Australia, get ready for Swift

Over 4 million fans down under tried to snag tickets for Swift's shows. Melbourne, get ready to welcome Taylor as she lands a day before her sold-out performance. The Eras Tour continues to make waves worldwide!