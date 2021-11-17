There’s a huge collaboration with my sisters in the pipeline, says Neeti Mohan

Neeti Mohan turns 42 today. The singer will be spending the day working but plans on taking out time to be with her family. “I’ve resumed work but my baby, Aryaveer, will be with me. I’ve always enjoyed working on my birthday. It’s a blessing to be busy. But I’ve always been someone who balances both,” she says, adding that this birthday will be special as this is her first post motherhood.

A few days back, Mohan hosted her first live gig after the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. But she made it a point to take her son along with her: “I recently travelled to Kolkata for my show. I took him along with me because he’s too small and I can’t leave him when I go out of station, as yet.”

She credits her family members for being a strong pillar of support during times when she has to leave her baby and go to work. “I’m very attached to Aryaveer but I’ve put a great system in place where I’ve my mother or my mother-in-law or a help. My baby is never alone; one of us is always with him. My family helps me manage really well,” Mohan shares.

Ask her if there’s anything in particular she’s looking forward to in the upcoming year and the First Class (Kalank; 2019) singer reveals, “There’s a huge collaboration involving me and sisters (Shakti Mohan and Mukti Mohan) in the pipeline. It’s been a while and we were waiting for things to get back to normal because we need a certain setup.”

Mukti Mohan, Kriti Mohan, Neeti Mohan and Shakti Mohan (Photo: Instagram/neetimohan18)

Working with her siblings always makes for a smooth ride for Mohan. “As sisters and colleagues, we make a great partnership. We understand each other very well and we take over different departments such as production, creative and costumes, and trust each other to fully manage the work,” she ends.