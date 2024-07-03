 Travis Kelce breaks silence on his Eras Tour debut in London, ‘Do not drop…’ - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jul 03, 2024
Travis Kelce breaks silence on his Eras Tour debut in London, ‘Do not drop…’

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jul 03, 2024 05:57 PM IST

Holding his girlfriend in his arms in front of thousands of people left Travis grinning from ear to ear

Travis Kelce has finally opened up on his surprise appearance at The Eras Tour show in London. During the Wednesday episode of his podcast, New Heights, the Chiefs tight end gushed it was “very unlike” him to “be a ham.” The 34-year-old athlete made his first-ever cameo on Taylor Swift's record-breaking world tour on Sunday, June 23.

Travis Kelce opens up on his surprise appearance at The Eras Tour show in London
Travis Kelce opens up on his surprise appearance at The Eras Tour show in London

Travis Kelce breaks silence on his surprise cameo at Eras Tour

Travis' brother and co-host, Jason Kelce, praised his cameo, saying, “You killed it.” “You kidding me?” Travis remarked. “I was up there with three professionals. You can do no wrong with Taylor on stage. [I kept telling myself], ‘Do not drop the baby. Hold onto the baby,'” the Kansas City Chiefs star explained.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift stuck on raised platform after mishap at Eras Tour show in Dublin. Watch

He went on to reveal how the cameo was, in reality, his idea. “I was like, ‘How fun would it be if I just rolled out on one of the bikes during the “1989” era?'” Travis recalled asking the Cruel Summer hitmaker. “She started laughing and was like, ‘Would you seriously be up for doing something like that?’ ”

The NFL star continued, “I was like, ‘What? I would love to do that. Are you kidding me? I’ve seen the show enough. Might as well put me to work here,'” adding, “She found the perfect part of the show to put me in. … It was, like, the safest option.”

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift reacts to Simone Biles' Olympic trials routine set to Ready For It: ‘Watched this…’

During the London show, Travis came out on stage during The Tortured Poets Department. Wearing a tuxedo and top hat, he carried Swift across the stage as part of the I Can Do It With A Broken Heart outfit change skit. Holding his girlfriend in his arms in front of thousands of people left Travis grinning from ear to ear.

