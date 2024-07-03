'Taylor Swift ko bulao na': Internet reacts to Drake, Adele, Lana Del Rey performing at the Ambani wedding

The runup to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding nuptials, spanning months, has been nothing short of grand. The Reliance scion and his bride-to-be's (also part of Encore Healthcare's board of directors) pre-wedding festivities kicked off in March with their 'hastakhshar' in Gujarat's Jamnagar, graced by almost every notable name from showbiz and the world of business. This was shortly followed by a 4-day cruise across the Mediterranean in June, equally star-studded as the 3-day Jamnagar gala. The 'Samuh Vivah' having been successfully seen through, the Ambanis are now gearing up for the actual wedding, set for July 12 in Mumbai. The latest information trickling in about the same is that rapper Drake and singers Adele and Lana Del Rey have been roped in to perform at the wedding. The internet has been having a field day with this information. Drake, Adele and Lana Del Rey to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Rihanna was arguably among the brightest highlights from Anant and Radhika's Jamnagar celebrations. This was soon topped up with Katy Perry's gig during the water-bound Mediterranean tour. While news of Drake, Adele and Lana potentially performing at the Ambani wedding surely doesn't come as a surprise anymore, the scale of the wedding can only be anticipated with the kind of names attached to it. Many on the internet expressed how only the Ambani's could now ensure a Mumbai visit from Taylor Swift, given their track record. A comment reflecting this read, "Taylor Swift ko bulao na 😭". Incidentally, these are rather similar to the reactions the Jamnagar bash had garnered from the internet, some of which read, "Ambani bas ab Taylor Swift ko India leke aa jaaoge toh maan lungi tumhe" and "itna sab ko bula liye ho to ek baar taylor swift ko bhi bula hi lo ambani saheb". Looking at the dreamy lineup of international performers for the Ambani wedding, a tongue-in-cheek comment threw up an Indian performer for consideration. It read, "Sapna Chaudhary vale like kre ✅✅✅✅".

Some internet users also took the liberty to share their take on the lengthy celebrations. Comments to this tune read: "World cup khatam hogaya, Euro 2024 khatam hone wala hain, their wedding isn’t getting over🙌🏻😅" and "krlo ab shadi or kitni formalities rehti hai😂". Some even made a correlation between the big-budget wedding and the Jio rates going up, albeit in good humour.

If news of Drake, Adele and Lana flying down to Mumbai to perform for the Ambani wedding is true, the trio will be joining an already star-studded list of names who have previously performed for the Ambanis — namely, Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh, Katy Perry, the Backstreet Boys, Pitbull, and David Guetta.

Anant and Radhika's 'Shubh Vivah' is scheduled for July 12. This will be followed by the 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and a 'Mangal Utsav' or the wedding reception, on July 14.