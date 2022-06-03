Udit Narayan and wife pose with granddaughter Tvisha in this pic shared by Aditya Narayan, fans call it 'cutest picture'

Udit Narayan posed with his grand daughter, Tvisha Narayan Jha, in a first that has arrived online. Udit's son Aditya Narayan shared the picture, that also had his mom Deepa Narayan, on Instagram and celebrated the grandparents posing with their grandchild. (Also read: Aditya Narayan shares first picture of daughter Tvisha, celebs react)

Udit and his wife are smiling as she holds Tvisha in her arms in the picture. The baby is wearing pink overall while her grandmom is seen in a black and white kurta while Udit wore a red and black shirt for the picture. Sharing the picture, Aditya wrote, "Dada-dadi aur nanhi @tvishanarayanjha." Fans showered love upon the picture with many calling it a lovely moment and some labelling it ‘the cutest picture’.

Aditya's Instagram post.

Aditya Narayan revealed his daughter's face only in May end, a day ahead of her three-month birthday. Talking about fatherhood, Aditya had told Hindustan Times in an interview in February, “We all need a break, and for me, it has to be around my daughter, Tvisha, and my wife, Shweta. This is the best phase of my life. It not only made me more responsible, but I feel elatedly content with life.”

Udit had also talked about Tvisha in a Hindustan Times interview this March, “I sing a lot for her. She sleeps instantly when I sing Choti Si Pyari Si (Anari; 1993). She is happy when she listens to music. I feel music is something you are born with. Aditya got it from me, and I feel Tvisha will take our lineage forward. She has a very energetic vibe and I have a feeling she will be a talented child.”

A decade after they met on the sets of their debut film Shaapit in 2010, Shweta and Aditya got married in December 2020. They welcomed their first child, Tvisha in February this year.

Apart from hosting popular TV shows, Aditya is known for the songs that he sang in films such as Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara and Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's Ram Leela. On the other hand, Shweta was seen in Vikram Bhatt’s horror film Shaapit and Sudeep-starrer Kannada movie Kiccha.

