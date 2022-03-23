Udit Narayan: I feel Tvisha will take our lineage forward

Singer Udit Narayan is on cloud nine. Why? Because he’s loving his life as a grandfather. Ever since his son, singer Aditya Narayan, was blessed with a baby girl last month, Narayan has been quite busy. “Being a grandpa is a great feeling. I’ve never felt like this ever before. I can’t believe Tvisha (Narayan Jha; granddaughter) is almost a month-old now (she was born on February 24). I always wanted Adi to have a baby girl. Humein bahut khushi hai ki humare ghar Lakshmi aayi. Adi ke hone par mujhe khushi hui thi, par Tvisha jab aayi, tab zyada khushi hui,” says the 66-year-old.

The Padma Bhushan recipient has a feeling that the baby has inclination towards music. He explains, “I sing a lot for her. She sleeps instantly when I sing Choti Si Pyari Si Nanhi Si Aayi Koi Pari (Anari; 1993). Music sunkar woh bahut khush ho jaati hai.” Does that encourage him to think that she might take up music professionally when she grows up? “I feel music is something you are born with. Aditya mein mujhse aaya and I feel Tvisha will take our lineage forward. She has a very energetic vibe and I have a feeling woh bahut honhar bacchi hogi,” the singer signs off.

Meanwhile, amidst his busy personal life, Narayan has also started travelling for live shows. The fact that things have started to open up after two years makes him feel relieved. “Last Sunday, maine Khurai (Madhya Pradesh) mein perform kiya tha. Close to two-three lakh people turned up. I also travelled to Nigeria for a concert in December 2021 and I have a busy international travel schedule coming up with Australia in April and the USA in July. I am so glad things are getting better. I really missed being on the stage,” says the singer.

Ask if there’s a difference in the way the audience turns up at his shows, and he says, “I’ve only seen excited music lovers at my recent concerts. People in the audience were enjoying and singing along. I haven’t felt any difference in terms of the audience’s conduct,” the Jaadu Teri Nazar (Darr; 1993) singer signs off.