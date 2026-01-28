Udit Narayan says Arijit Singh may retire, but he will not leave music: ‘His work is etched in people’s hearts’

Singer Arijit Singh shocked the music industry, as well as the entire nation, after announcing his retirement from playback singing on Tuesday evening. The singer revealed that he will not be taking on any new assignments. Veteran singer Udit Narayan reacted to the announcement, praising Arijit for the remarkable work he has achieved in a short span of time. Udit Narayan reacts to Arijit Singh retiring from playback singing.

Udit Narayan reacts to Arijit Singh's reitrement from playback singing Speaking to Screen, Udit Narayan said, “Arijit did great work in very little time. From awards, recognition, fame, money and stage adulation, he has seen it all at its peak. It is his decision if he wishes to retire, but he will not leave music. It’s his choice, but his work is etched in people’s hearts and will remain forever.”

Several singers and music composers, including B Praak and Amaal Mallik, also reacted to Arijit’s announcement. Amaal wrote in the comments section of Arijit’s post, “So lost after hearing this… I don’t get it, but I respect your decision! Just know that I was, I am, and will always remain an Arijit Singh fan. If this is where it’s at, then make no mistake that film music will never be the same without you, my bro. Grateful to be born in your era.” B Praak simply wrote, “Fan for life.”