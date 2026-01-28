Udit Narayan says Arijit Singh may retire, but he will not leave music: ‘His work is etched in people’s hearts’
Veteran singer Udit Narayan heaped praise on Arijit Singh for doing great work in little time while reacting to his reitrement decision.
Singer Arijit Singh shocked the music industry, as well as the entire nation, after announcing his retirement from playback singing on Tuesday evening. The singer revealed that he will not be taking on any new assignments. Veteran singer Udit Narayan reacted to the announcement, praising Arijit for the remarkable work he has achieved in a short span of time.
Speaking to Screen, Udit Narayan said, “Arijit did great work in very little time. From awards, recognition, fame, money and stage adulation, he has seen it all at its peak. It is his decision if he wishes to retire, but he will not leave music. It’s his choice, but his work is etched in people’s hearts and will remain forever.”
Several singers and music composers, including B Praak and Amaal Mallik, also reacted to Arijit’s announcement. Amaal wrote in the comments section of Arijit’s post, “So lost after hearing this… I don’t get it, but I respect your decision! Just know that I was, I am, and will always remain an Arijit Singh fan. If this is where it’s at, then make no mistake that film music will never be the same without you, my bro. Grateful to be born in your era.” B Praak simply wrote, “Fan for life.”
On January 27, Arijit took to Instagram and wrote, “Hello, happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to take any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.” However, the singer clarified that he will continue making music and still has some pending commitments, adding that fans may get a few releases this year.
One of his recent songs is Maatrubhumi from Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan. The song was released just four days ago and once again impressed listeners with Arijit’s vocals. Fans were also thrilled to hear him lend his voice to Salman Khan’s character in the film, which is scheduled to release on April 17, 2026.
