'Thank you Arijit Singh': A fan recalls how singer's simplicity gave him a moment to cherish for a lifetime

The world of Indian music stood still on Tuesday. In a move that left millions of fans across the globe heartbroken, Arijit Singh - the soulful voice of a generation, announced his retirement from playback singing in a post on Instagram. Arijit Singh announced his retirement from playback singing on Tuesday. (HT_PRINT)

Arijit also thanked fans for their love, but said that he is “calling it off.” For a decade, his voice has been the companion to our heartbreaks, our romances, and our quietest moments of introspection. As the news breaks, social media is flooded with tributes, but for me, the news hits differently. It takes me back to a cold night in Hyderabad, 7 December 2024, where I witnessed not just the singer, but the human behind the microphone.

As we process this farewell, I find myself looking at a framed memento from the best day of my life.

A surreal experience: Arijit live in Hyderabad In 2024, I travelled to Hyderabad with a singular mission: to witness my very first Arijit Singh concert. I had tried multiple times before, but this time, destiny aligned.

The atmosphere was electric. I found myself jumping like a five-year-old watching a superhero come to life. His voice wasn’t just audio; it was a physical force. He sang with a madness and passion that studio recordings simply cannot capture. It was, in a word, surreal.

In the chaos of excitement, I realised a grave error: I had forgotten to bring anything for him to sign. The desperation of a fan took over, and I asked people around me for paper; none had any extra. A kind couple offered to tear a corner of their chart paper, but my conscience wouldn't let me ruin their souvenir. I looked around until I spotted a bartender with paper cups.

It felt silly, perhaps even stupid, but I grabbed a cup. I stood near the stage, clutching that paper cup, shouting "Arijit! Arijit!" hoping just for a glance, a smile, anything.