Ukranian singer Uma Shanti flings Indian flag at live crowd at Pune event, booked

PTI |
Aug 15, 2023 08:36 PM IST

Uma Shanti, the front woman of Shanti People, which mixes EDM with Vedic mantras, was performing at a Pune event on the eve of Independence Day.

Ukrainian singer Uma Shanti and one more person have been booked for allegedly disrespecting the tricolour during a concert in Pune, a police official said on Tuesday. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri join AbRam for flag-hoisting ceremony in Mannat on Independence Day. Watch)

The singer is a front woman in the musical band ‘Shanti People’ which mixes EDM (electronic dance music) with Vedic mantras.

The alleged insult of the national flag took place at a musical event organised in a restaurant-cum-bar in the Mundhwa area of the city on the eve of Independence Day (August 14), he said.

Singer Shanti, who was holding the tricolour and waving it while performing at the concert, suddenly flung the flag into the audience, the Mundhwa police station official said.

“She and event organiser Kartik More have been booked under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act and the Maharashtra Police Act,” he said.

Another officer said the singer and the event organiser have been issued a notice, asking them to join the probe into the incident.

