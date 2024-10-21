Unfinished Liam Payne album sparks suicide concerns: Lyrics feature too many 'red flags' about mental state

As the music industry grapples with yet another loss of a young superstar, Liam Payne, the former One Direction member who fell from a Buenos Aires hotel on October 16, concern about the singer’s potential suicide is growing. 911 call made by hotel staff moments before Liam Payne's death fall, carries chilling mention of the balcony being a threat to his safety(Photo: X)

According to Radar Online, an unfinished diary-style record was found in the singer’s hotel, on which he was reportedly working with lyrics highlighting ‘too many red flags’ about his mental well-being following his tragic death.

Unfinished Liam Payne’s album sparks suicide concerns

While the autopsy revealed that the singer was under the influence of drugs, his hotel room was also found in disarray, filled with broken pieces of laptops, glasses, and substances. According to Radar's report, the 31-year-old was likely working on an album before his tragic fall.

“Liam was always working on songs on his laptop and was in the process of setting up a home studio in Miami, but the record was essentially done,” a source said. “Most of the tracks were heard by the label and played for his team. Lyrically, it’s heavy, but Liam was really proud of it and was eager to open up so that others going through similar experiences wouldn’t feel alone.”

An investigation has been launched into the singer's death, as he was found with a fractured skull and disoriented body after falling from a great height. He was reportedly staying on the third floor of the hotel in Argentina. Officials initially stated that Payne “jumped from the balcony of his room” at CasaSur Palermo. However, the autopsy report indicated that the singer had fallen.

source mentioned, "Liam was obviously a very troubled individual, and his lyrics reflect that. Lines about carrying a heavy burden and feeling trapped only intensify concerns that he may have jumped.”

Just seven months before he passed away, he dropped a song called Teardrops, which he wrote with JC Chasez, who used to be in *NSYNC. In a statement about the song, Payne talked about how Teardrops digs into the feeling of being hurt and trying to get past those tough times. He said, “This song is the start of something new, and there's a lot more coming in 2024,” highlighting that his next music is all about a year of looking inward and figuring things out.

Was Liam Payne’s death caused by hallucinations?

A recent report has initiated a new phase of the investigation into the drugs used by the singer, whose death is believed to have occurred under the influence of hallucinogenic substances that reportedly triggered psychotic episodes.

The drug, known as Cristal, causes a person to experience extreme highs and lows, often resulting in aggressive and erratic behavior. This aligns with claims from witnesses who described Payne's erratic behavior moments before his death.

An industry insider told PageSix, “Liam was battling a very significant drug addiction, and his treatment, as those who knew him will attest, was not working.”