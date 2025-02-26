‘Unke gaane gaake humari life chal rahi hai’: Chaiyya Chaiyya singer Sapna Awasthi says Shah Rukh Khan brought her luck

Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora's song Chaiyya Chaiyya from the film Dil Se.. became a massive chartbuster and is still loved by music enthusiasts. The voice behind the song, Sapna Awasthi, recently opened up in an interview with Bollywood Thikana about how she landed the song and even called SRK lucky for her career. Chaiyya Chaiyya singer Sapna Awastha says Shah Rukh Khan was lucky for her.

Sapna on bagging Chaiyya Chaiyya

Speaking about how she got Chaiyya Chaiyya, Sapna said, "I am thankful to A.R. Rahman and Gulzar ji for giving me such a big hit song, something I could have never imagined. I also want to thank Shah Rukh and Malaika Arora for making this song such a huge success." She further revealed that when she first received a call from A.R. Rahman’s manager, she thought it was a prank. However, she still went to the studio, only to have her dream come true.

She mentioned that she was given no special instructions for the song and had no idea it was being picturised on SRK and Malaika. She recalled singing the track in just half an hour and was told that it would only be retained if Rahman and Gulzar approved of it.

After singing Sab Kuch Bhula Diya from SRK and Madhuri Dixit’s Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, Sapna said, “Shah Rukh Khan has been very lucky for me. Unke gaane gaake toh humari life chal rahi hai. Nadeem bhai ki composition, Rahman saab ke gaane, sabka bada support raha hai mere career mein. Sabne mere gale ke hisaab se gaane banaaye aur mujhe gaane diye and the public made them hits (Singing his songs is what has kept our life going. Nadeem bhai’s compositions, Rahman saab’s music—everyone has played a huge role in my career. They created songs that suited my voice).”

About Sapna Awasthi

Sapna Awasthi is a Bollywood playback singer best known for hit songs like Banno Teri Ankhiyan Soorme (Dushmani), Pardesi Pardesi (Raja Hindustani), Chaiyya Chaiyya (Dil Se..), Angoori Badan (Jaanwar), and UP Bihar Lootne (Shool). She began her musical journey singing for a television show by Gulzar and credited composer Sameer Sen for giving her a break in Bollywood. Although her first Bollywood song was Banno Teri Ankhiyan Soorme, Mere Saanware Sanwariya from Ekka Raja Rani was released first and brought her recognition in the industry.