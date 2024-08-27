Usha Uthup interview: Initially faced skepticism in music industry due to my appearance

Today, Usha Uthup is a name to reckon in the music world, with several awards and honours including the prestigious Padma Bhushan, added to her repertoire. However, there was a time when she was judged because of her looks, and she held on to her belief in her music, which helped her pave the wave in the industry. Also read: Usha Uthup on returning to stage after husband Jani Chako Uthup's death: The way to keep him alive is through my music Recently, Usha Uthup performed at the 14th Anniversary celebrations of Kitty Su in Delhi. (Instagram)

For over five decades, the 76-year-old has been enthralling audiences across languages with her notes and tunes. She is credited for several hit songs such as Ramba Ho Ho, Hari Om Hari, Koi Yahan Aha, One Two Cha Cha Cha and Darling among others.

On being a trailblazer for women in Indian music

After spending so many years in the industry, the singer is considered an inspiration for women in the music industry. And Usha admits the tag comes with a lot of responsibility.

“Being a trailblazer is both an honour and a responsibility. Reflecting on my journey, I recall starting as a nightclub singer in 1969 and facing skepticism due to my appearance,” she tells us.

Looking back, Usha continues, “The reaction from the audience was mixed, but their perceptions changed once they heard my voice. This experience taught me the importance of perseverance and staying true to oneself. If my journey inspires others, especially women, to pursue their dreams despite challenges, I consider that a profound achievement. The evolving landscape of music today is filled with opportunities, and I am grateful to have contributed to paving the way for future generations."

On her musical legacy

For Usha, her husky voice became her biggest strength as she explored the diverse rhythms of the music world through pop, jazz and R&B.

Reflecting on her legacy, Usha says, “My enduring legacy is a result of staying authentic and true to my craft. Over the years, I’ve always strived to be myself and to give my best in every performance”.

“It’s essential to know your audience and what resonates with them while staying true to your strengths. The journey is also about adapting and embracing change when necessary, but always with integrity and honesty. It’s a continuous process of learning and growing, and I am thankful for the support and love from my audience that has made this possible,” she notes.

On her musical notes

Through the years, she has always strived to balance innovation with staying true to her signature style.

“My approach has always been to honour the core of my style – my distinct voice and performance – while exploring new avenues and embracing change. Innovation doesn’t mean losing oneself; rather, it’s about enhancing and evolving in ways that remain authentic. This balance allows me to stay relevant and connected with my audience while exploring new horizons,” says the singer, who recently performed at the 14th anniversary celebrations of Kitty Su in Delhi.

When asked about what advice she would give to young artists, Usha shares, “To young artists stepping into the music industry, my advice is to be unapologetically yourself and to approach your craft with honesty and dedication”.

“Understand your strengths and play to them, but also be aware of your limitations and learn from them. Always give your best, and remember that the audience plays a crucial role in your journey. Fear and doubts are natural, even for seasoned artists, but persistence and a willingness to adapt are key. Lastly, don’t shy away from trying new things and experimenting while staying true to your essence,” she adds.

On her upcoming work

When it comes to the rhythms and tunes, she is working on taking her music across several cities through her tour with Kitty Su Royal. “I am excited about the upcoming tour, where I will be performing in several cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, and Kolkata. This tour is a wonderful opportunity to connect with audiences across different locations and to share my music in diverse settings. I look forward to these performances with great anticipation and am eager to bring an unforgettable experience to all who attend,” she ends.