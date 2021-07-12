Ustad Amjad Ali Khan: Pray to be able to perform live again, and serve people through music

Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan hopes for the world to heal fast from the scars of Covid-19 crisis, and is praying music to be the harbinger of peace and harmony in these troubling times.

“For me, the pandemic was a universal interference. It has been very bad for people of every section, especially creative world artistes. For the last one year, we’ve been sitting at home, doing very little through virtual concerts,” Khan tells us.

Looking forward for better times ahead and normalcy to resume soon, he adds, “We’re praying to God and the almighty through our music that the planet should heal fast. And we should be able to perform live concerts and serve the people of the world through our music.”

According to Khan, who has performed internationally for over four decades, music comes with a healing touch, love, and hope that we shall overcome.

“Today, all the musicians of the world are like one family. In fact, doctors, and the medical world, are also using music as a therapy to treat the patients. So, we’re grateful to God that we have music in our life,” he shares.

Now, his thoughts have started to reflect in his work, like his recent project titled Prayers — East Meets West, which is a “tribute to the frontline workers, and the situation we’re facing”, and its proceeds will go to aid their fight against Covid-19.

Apart from the virus crisis, the music maestro also raises his voice in support of Black Lives Matter movement, which became an international phenomenon during the pandemic last year.

Ask him about the conversation and current reality around racism, and Khan is reminded of his father Hafiz Ali Khan’s words of wisdom: “We have a common God and common race”.

Explaining his thoughts, he continues, “Because our audience belongs to all kinds of religion, faith and tradition. Our family has deep respect for every religion, every faith, and all of us feel connected with every religion. Musicians belong to every religion of India and the world, because music is such a precious gift of God.”

When it comes to his next musical chapter, Khan wants to continues his collaboration with Grammy award winning singer Joe Walsh and sons, Aman Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash.

“Prayers is just the beginning of our thought process. When things will be better, we’d like to record more, and have a live concert in India and all over the world,” he ends.