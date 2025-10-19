Videos show empty seats, stiff crowd and 4-hour wait at Travis Scott's India debut: ‘He's never coming back'

US rapper Travis Scott made his India debut on Saturday, October 18, with CIRCUS MAXIMUS. He performed in Delhi to a ‘sold out’ Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. However, videos from the concert paint a different picture. Fans who attended the show are sharing videos of empty seats, a dull crowd, and an excruciatingly-long wait time. Travis Scott debuted in India to a lacklustre reception at 'dead' Delhi concert.

Fans share videos from Travis Scott's concert

A woman shared video of herself vibing to Travis' songs amid a stiff crowd. No one else was dancing next to her. “Main akele vibe karke kkitna bacha paugi travis? Sach toh ye hai ki crowd of concert dono dead the (How much can I save you, dancing on my own? The truth is that the crowd and the concert were both dead),” she wrote with her video. “i already know he doesn’t wanna show up on 19th now,” she added.

People commented on her post, saying, “Travis bhai ke liye bura lagrha (I am feeling bad for my brother Travis).” Another said, “Hope Mumbai concert won’t be like this 😭 why tf people just standin’ there for whatttttt ?! Why’d they even bought the tix bruhhhhhhh, Someone who knows trav could’ve got em.”

A person also complained of the long wait time, “Girl ill be honest they kept us waiting too for like 4 hrs and we had no water in the silver it was good the most dead crowd was in the seating area.”

“Trust me….he’s not coming back ever again…dead crowd, half empty arena, people just know 2-3 songs….90% of the crowd is uni kids trying to fit in pop culture and they’re there to just make snaps and reels,” read a comment on another video showing empty seats.

“Can't just blame people lol, organisers should have picked a better date and prevented ticket scalping,” wrote a person. A fan also shared a video of him snoozing in the seats, after getting tired of waiting for Travis.

Standing areas were better?

Others said that the crowd was much livelier in the standing Gold and Silver areas. Videos of people creating mosh pits and vibing to FE!N have also emerged. “I hate to break it to you but silver standing was full rage idk what shi you been upto,” wrote a person.

Over 3,400 personnel - including 1,600 private security staff and between 1,200 and 1,800 officers from the Delhi Police have been deployed to ensure operational excellence and a seamless experience for fans across both days of the concert.

He will also perform in Mumbai on November 19.