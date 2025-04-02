Vishal Dadlani slams ChatGPT's viral Ghibli trend: ‘I can't support AI's plagiarisation of an artist's life's work’

The Studio Ghibli trend of AI tool ChatGPT turning any pictures into the art style of the popular studio has been sweeping the internet. While it has captivated both social media users and celebrities alike, not everyone is enamoured with this phenomenon. Singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani has expressed his disdain for the trend and labelled it as "AI plagiarisation”. Also read: Who is Hayao Miyazaki? Ghibli co-founder's rant against ‘utterly disgusted’ AI animation goes viral Vishal Dadlani also put the spotlight on the environmental damages of AI in his note.

Vishal Dadlani unimpressed with Ghibli-inspired avatars

Taking to his Instagram stories, Vishal lambasted the ongoing trend. The music composer also made a request to his fans, asking them not to tag him in posts featuring his Ghibli-style avatar.

“Sorry I'm not sharing any of the Studio Ghibli style images you guys have made of or for me. I just can't bring myself to support AI's plagiarisation of an artist's life's work," Vishal wrote in his note.

The singer also put spotlight on the environmental damages of AI in his note, writing, “Not to mention, the environmental horror that those images are. Please do NOT make any more. Thank you."

Vishal's Insta story.

Several celebrities, including Kiara Advani and Parineeti Chopra shared their Ghibli-style pictures on social media. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also took to his official blog to share his Ghibli-style edits from his fan meet on Sunday. "And Ghibli.. invades the world... in the reality of the realm of communication .. and the making of the 'reel’ .. another now popular concept .. one which demands attention,” he wrote while sharing the pictures.

All about the Studio Ghibli trend

Some days back, fans of Studio Ghibli, the iconic Japanese animation studio behind classics like Spirited Away, were thrilled when a new ChatGPT version allowed them to transform memes and personal photos into the signature style of founder Hayao Miyazaki.

However, the trend also sparked ethical debate about the implications of artificial intelligence tools being trained on copyrighted creative works. This raised questions about the potential impact on the livelihoods of human artists in the future. Hayao Miyazaki, the 84-year-old co-founder of Studio Ghibli, has been skeptical about the role of AI in animation.