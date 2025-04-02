Waiting for BTS World Tour 2025? HYBE CEO shares details on when band will reunite

Kpop superstar band BTS is set to reunite in 2025. All BTS members, including RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Taehyung, Jimin and Jungkook are expected to resume their musical careers after completing their mandatory military service in July this year. While, Jin and J-hope have already returned and started their solo projects, the fans are eagerly waiting for the original OT7's comeback and announcement of a world tour. All the members of K pop superstar band BTS are currently serving mandatory military service.

BTS may take some time to comeback

According to a report in Korea JoongAng Daily, HYBE CEO, Lee Jang Sang recently divulged the details about group's plans for this year. Sang stated that BTS' comeback may take sometime even after the group reunite after completing their military service.

Explaining the reason for the delay, Lee said, "The members of BTS are going to finish their military duties within the first half of this year and return to their activities. But they need time to prepare for their music. We are in talks with top-tier songwriters, but the artists also need time to think and prepare themselves."

According to Lee, the details of the world tour will only be decided after the group's musical comeback

"A tour date is usually set after (an artist) finishes their music. Since BTS members have already marked themselves down as global artists, we are consistently talking about the next step and their visions, which means that we will also need to think about our strategies in accordance with that direction," Lee said.

What are BTS members doing currently?

While J-Hope is currently in the middle of his tour, rumours are rife that Jungkook might announce his own once he returns. Jin has also been busy with his solo projects. He was recently seen showcasing his acting prowess in Otoki's Jin Ramen commercial. He is set to make his Netflix debut with B&B-themed variety show Kian’s Bizarre B&B.