Watch: TWICE's Nayeon performs 'No Problem' with Felix from STRAY KIDS

In a video viral on the net, K-pop band TWICE's member Nayeon can be seen performing the song ‘No Problem with Aussie rapper Felix from the band STRAY KIDS. In a video viral on the net, K-pop band TWICE's member Nayeon can be seen performing the song ‘No Problem with Aussie rapper Felix from the band STRAY KIDS.

Fan Reactions

Fans all over X (formerly Twitter) have become obsessed with the live tunes of the song, sung by the singers themselves.

“I'm obsessed,” wrote one user while, “NO PROBLEM LIVE BAND VERSION I'M GETTING GOOSEBUMPS AAAAAHHHHH” wrote another.

'NO PROBLEM'

The song ‘No Problem’ was released last year on June 24.

The track was a part of Nayeon's solo debut mini album ‘IM NAYEON’ that released on the same day last year.

The song has been sung by both Nayeon from TWICE and Felix from STRAY KIDS. It has gained 8.2 million views on YouTube and is loved by fans worldwide.

The track is based on a disco-electronic pop style and talks about an unstoppable love between a girl and her partner.

At her solo debut showcase, NAYEON said ‘NO PROBLEM’ is her favourite B-side.

"It includes much of my personal music style, and plus, I personally like Felix’s voice, and I was lucky to have had the opportunity to sing with him," said the K-pop icon in an interview with the K-pop Herald.

Professional journey of the stars

Nayeon is a singer from the South Korean girl band TWICE, created by JYP Entertainment through the show Sixteen which premiered in 2015 and has been impressing the world with her soulful voice since then.

While the singer celebrated her birthday tomorrow, she released her debut album Im Nayeon in June 2022 which topped the US Billboard 200 at number seven. She was the first South Korean soloist to enter the chart's top 10.

Felix, born Lee Felix is an Australian rapper, part of the South Korean boy band STRAY KIDS. Containing eight members the group was created in 2017 and has been active since then.