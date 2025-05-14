What is Brent Faiyaz's net worth? All we know about Sonder Son singer amid Halle Berry relationship rumors

R&B singer Brent Faiyaz came to limelight after actor Halle Bailey demanded a restraining order against her ex, rapper DDG. She was spending an idyllic Mother's Day vacation in St. Lucia with her sister and infant son, Halo. However, Bailey reportedly found herself in a tense situation as she accused DDG of sending her accusing and upsetting messages regarding her interactions with Faiyaz. Brent Faiyaz's Lost Kids merchandise line, which includes apparel and accessories that are in sync with his music and brand, has also grown to be a sizable source of his income.(Getty)

The matter became more heated, according to TMZ, when Bailey's child's dad, DDG, started messaging her, claiming that she and Faiyaz were on a private island. DDG allegedly shared social media messages that stoked speculation about the singer and Faiyaz's alleged romance.

Bailey responded to the charges with a cool and clear denial, maintaining his composure amid the tension. “Not with any man out here,” she guaranteed DDG in her chats. "i wouldn’t do that, i have halo … please let me enjoy my mother’s day in peace. i hope you are okay and feel better soon.”

According to the court document, Bailey sought legal protection after becoming uneasy about the ongoing harassment and was able to obtain a restraining order against DDG.

Last year in October, DDG confirmed his break up with Bailey via Instagram stories.

Who is Brent Faiyaz and what is his net worth?

Brent Faiyaz, the 29-year-old American singer, was born as Christopher Brent Wood on September 19, 1995, in Columbia, Maryland, USA.

In 2014, he launched his career by uploading his songs to SoundCloud under the moniker “Brent Faiyaz”. He moved to Los Angeles in 2015 in order to continue his musical career.

He is well-known for his appearances on GoldLink's hit, Crew, with Shy Glizzy, as well as for a number of other singles, such as Wasting Time, which featured Drake, and Gravity with DJ Dahi.

His wealth has increased after he headlined several tours, including as the “Sonder Son” and “F**k the World”.

Faiyaz's Lost Kids merchandise line, which includes apparel and accessories that are in sync with his music and brand, has also grown to be a sizable source of his income.

Faiyaz has an estimated net worth of $2 million, according to reports.

Did Brent Faiyaz impregnate Cyn Santana?

Last year, Brent Faiyaz addressed the rumours that he impregnated Cyn Santana after she announced her pregnancy.

Taking to Instagram stories, he called all the speculations around Cyn’s pregnancy a “Fake news.”