When Aditya Narayan, 8, called Tabassum after watching her 'jawani ki picture', made her happy

Actor-singer-television host Aditya Narayan turns 34 on Friday and has been a part of the film and music industries for almost just as long. He has worked in films such as Jab Pyaar Kisi Se Hota Hai, Pardes with stars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, respectively.

Not just acting, Aditya has been singing for many years as well. He sang a song for Akele Hum Akele Tum with his father, singer Udit Narayan and another in Rangeela with Asha Bhosle. Also at eight years old, he was attending events and giving solo performances to large audiences.

During one such event in 1995, Aditya was introduced on stage by veteran actor Tabassum. In her usual style, Tabassum revealed how Aditya once called her up, late in the night after watching an old movie of hers. "I got a call at 12.30 in the night. I asked who is it? He said, 'I am Aditya'. I said, 'Yes, why did you call me Aditya?' He said, 'Tabassum aunty, mere cable pe aapke jaawani ki picture aarai hai. Aap bahut khoobsurat lag rahi hain (An old movie of yours is on my TV. You look very beautiful in it). Aur phir main nervous hogai (and then I got nervous)," she said on stage.

She asked him where he got his number from but he told her that he got it from his parent's directory after searching under names starting with T. Tabassum said the call made her very happy. "That era is gone. My admirers are old now, so am I. It made me happy that there is still someone today who likes me and admires my beauty."

Also read: Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain celebrate his birthday in Alibaug, check out luxurious villa they rented

Aditya then picks up the mic and breaks into a groovy performance, singing Ole Ole. He even did Saif Ali Khan's signature step from the song on stage.

Aditya has been hosting Indian Idol these days and got married to longtime girlfriend Shweta Aggarwal last year.