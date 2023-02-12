When Delhi felt the ‘Divine’ intervention!

The vibe at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium was electrifying, to say the least, as rapper Divine took the stage on Saturday night. The 32-year-old was in the Capital as a part of his India tour to promote his latest album, Gunehgar, for which HT City was the print partner.

The Mumbai-based musician had the audience of 10,000+ gripped from the word go, making a dashing entry on a bike amid fireworks. He then belted out chartbusters including Kaam 25, Kohinoor and his latest release, Baazigar, which has become a social media sensation.

This was the rapper’s first time performing in Delhi after his last concert in May, and the crowd was visibly ecstatic.

“This is my third time watching him live and I have never been disappointed,” said Harsh Arora, 27, an attendee. He added, “His latest album is amazing. I was really looking forward to hearing Baazigar live. He was flawless!”

Divine, in turn, was thoroughly impressed by the enthusiasm. “I had a great time performing in the Capital. It’s almost like a second home to me,” said the rapper, adding, “I always love performing here and I cannot wait to be back and perform again.”

In a recent interview, Divine had spoken about his experience of playing in Delhi, and how his latest album like most of his other releases, addresses social issues like hunger and poverty.

"Something that’s really important for me is hunger, especially for kids and people who come from underprivileged backgrounds and don’t have families to take care of them, their food, education. That’s something that’s been close to me,” he had told us then.

