Who was Young Scooter and what happened to him? Atlanta rapper reportedly shot dead at 39

Atlanta-based rapper Young Scooter was reportedly fatally shot on Friday, tragically, on his 39th birthday in Atlanta, Georgia. Young Scooter was reportedly fatally shot near State Farm Arena during the NCAA tournament.(X/Young Scooter)

Fox 5 Atlanta reported the alleged shooting took place just a few blocks from State Farm Arena, where the NCAA tournament is currently being held. One person was injured in the incident.

While multiple reports suggest that the victim was Young Scooter, whose real name is Kenneth Edward Bailey, authorities have yet to officially confirm his identity.

Who was Young Scooter?

Born on March 28, 1986, Young Scooter quickly became a thing in Atlanta’s hip-hop scene. He launched his music career in 2008, but it wasn’t until 2012 that he gained recognition with his mixtape Street Lottery.

Colombia, the hit single of the project, became a breakout success. An official remix by Rick Ross, Birdman and Gucci Mane made the track popular, with Lil Wayne also placing his own spin on the song for his mixtape Dedication 5.

Scooter had collaborated with some of the biggest names in the business over the years, including Future, Gucci Mane and Young Thug. His work on Future and Juice WRLD’s 2018 song Jet Lag helped his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100, where it reached a peak of 72. Other out-of-the-park tracks from his catalogue include Future and Guwop’s Doh Doh, Young Thug, Quavo, and Offset’s collaboration with him.

Following the news of Scooter’s passing, fellow artists have taken to social media to express their condolences. Playboi Carti shared an emotional tribute, stating, “I GREW UP ON DIS SHIT SMH RIP. ATLANTA LEGEND.”

Similarly, rapper Ralo acknowledged his grief by posting a broken heart emoji on his Instagram story.