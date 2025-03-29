Brad Pitt's girlfriend Ines De Ramon ‘wasn't a fan of seeing him’ doing this with co-star: ‘She wants some assurances’

Brad Pitt's intense on-screen chemistry with co-star Kerry Condon in the upcoming motor racing film F1 has reportedly “spooked” his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon. While filming F1, Brad Pitt's intimate scenes with Kerry Condon left girlfriend Ines de Ramon seeking reassurance about their relationship. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)(AFP)

Radar Online reported de Ramon was unsettled after watching the trailer for the film, which features Pitt in steamy scenes with the Irish actress. The Hollywood star strips down to showcase his heavily tattooed torso in some particularly intimate moments with Condon.

“It is fair to say that Ines might want to sit this film out as they seem to have a ton of chemistry. Brad looks like he's having plenty of fun in the trailer, as does Kerry,” a source told Radar Online.

“Ines really wasn't a fan of seeing him kiss Kerry in that way, and they've discussed the situation as she wanted some assurances that fact will not mirror fiction following the film.”

“She knows that Brad was just doing his job, but that love scenes are something else, and she was a little spooked,” the source continued.

Pitt’s real tattoos steal spotlight ahead of upcoming F1

Condon, known for her roles in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and The Banshees of Inisherin, stars alongside Pitt in the upcoming motorsport drama, which is slated to hit the big screen on June 27.

Pitt’s tattoos have also been a favourite part that has caught fans’ attention. This ink is no makeup artist artwork, these drawings are the Bullet Train star’s real-life inks. Pitt started getting tattoos when he was with Angelina Jolie, also known as an ink star.

He does, however, have a few dedicated to Jolie — her birthdate is on his torso, and he has the letter ‘A’ for her first name. Some of his markings resemble Jolie’s Cambodian etchings, while others reflect his personal philosophy.

His left forearm bears a French phrase translating to “life is absurd,” while another tattoo features a sketch of Ötzi the Iceman, the world’s oldest known mummy. Below that, the word “Invictus”—Latin for “unconquerable”—is boldly inked in capital letters.