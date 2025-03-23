Angelina Jolie urged to rekindle romance with this British actor after divorce from Brad Pitt: Report

Angelina Jolie seems to be embracing her single life following her divorce from Brad Pitt, which was finalised in December 2024 after a lengthy legal battle. While Pitt has moved on with Ines de Ramon, Jolie has remained out of the dating scene. However, recent reports suggest that those around her are starting to believe she should consider pursuing a relationship with a British actor from her past. Angelina Jolie is reportedly being encouraged by friends to pursue a relationship with British actor Johnny Lee Miller. (Getty Images via AFP)

Jolie being encouraged to date Jonny Lee Miller

While it was previously reported that Jolie is facing issues “trusting” men after her divorce from Pitt, some around are in hopes that she will enter the dating market soon. According to Heat World, those close to the Maleficient actor are pursuing her to rekindle her long-ago romance with British actor Johnny Lee Miller.

A source told the media outlet, “Jonny understands Angie like nobody else ever has or ever will.” They continued, “At least, that’s the consensus among the people who know her best. He is patient, kind and she has incredible respect for him. She talks to him all the time, and there’s undoubtedly a spark between them when they meet up. Even their kids get along great.”

Jolie and Miller began dating in 1995 after the two were cast in Hackers and their romance led to their wedding in 1996. However, they parted ways in 1999, as reported by The Daily Express.

Jolie and Pitt’s relationship

Jolie and Pitt's relationship, once one of Hollywood’s most iconic couples, began in 2004 after meeting on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. They were together for over a decade and got married in 2014. However, their marriage was tumultuous, with reports of disagreements and legal battles surrounding their divorce, which was finalised in December 2024.

Despite the lengthy separation, the two share six children, Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18 and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16 and have remained co-parents. Both have moved on from their divorce —Pitt with Ines de Ramon while Jolie has stayed out of the public dating scene.