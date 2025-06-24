Why did Morrissey cancel Stockholm show? Fans left fuming after The Smiths alum's last-minute decision

British music icon Morrissey has pulled out of his scheduled concert in Stockholm at the last minute, citing exhaustion and a lack of industry support as the reasons behind the abrupt cancellation. The 66-year-old artist, known for fronting The Smiths before launching a solo career, was slated to perform at Hovet Arena on Monday, June 23. Morrissey canceled his Stockholm show last minute, leaving fans infuriated(Getty Images)

Why did Morrissey cancel Stockholm show last-minute?

Just hours before fans were set to gather, a sudden announcement confirmed that the show would not go ahead. According to a report by ARY News, in a statement shared on his official website, the singer addressed the physical and emotional strain he and his team are facing:

“We are travel-weary beyond belief,” he admitted. “We’ve visited six countries in one week, and there is no support from any record label to help us continue.”

Fans were formally notified of the cancellation with a message stating: “Due to exhaustion among the band and crew, the Morrissey headline engagement at Hovet has been cancelled. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase.”

The cancellation adds to a growing list of last-minute show withdrawals that have troubled Morrissey’s recent tours. Although his fan base remains loyal and ticket demand is high, these abrupt changes have led to rising frustration and criticism.

“Don’t book the tour then,” one infuriated fan wrote on X. “He doesn't even care to give a good excuse anymore. And the silly me bought tickets for Montreal concert in September,” another added.

Despite the disruption, Morrissey affirmed that the European tour is not over: “The wagon rolls on to Berlin, 27 June,” he confirmed. “With the grace of God we will all gather.”

ALSO READ: Morrissey puts autobiography on hold 3 days before release

About Morrissey

Morrissey first became famous as the lead singer of the band The Smiths in the 1980s. The band released several popular albums like The Queen Is Dead and became known for their emotional lyrics and unique sound. After The Smiths broke up, Morrissey started a solo career, releasing albums such as Viva Hate, You Are the Quarry and World Peace Is None of Your Business. He is known for his strong opinions, poetic lyrics and loyal fanbase. Although often controversial, Morrissey remains one of the most influential figures in British alternative music.

FAQs:

1. Why did Morrissey cancel his Stockholm concert?

Morrissey cancelled his concert in Stockholm due to exhaustion and a lack of support from the music industry, as mentioned on his official website.

2. What did Morrissey say about the music industry?

Morrissey criticised the music industry for offering no support to his tour, saying, “There is no support from any record label to help us continue.”

3. Will Morrissey's tour continue after the Stockholm cancellation?

Yes, despite the cancellation in Stockholm, Morrissey confirmed the European tour will continue, with the next stop in Berlin on June 27.

4. What is Morrissey best known for in music?

Morrissey is best known as the lead singer of The Smiths in the 1980s and for his solo career with albums like Viva Hate and You Are the Quarry.