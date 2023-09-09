Why Guns N’ Roses have postponed their concert in St. Louis in USA

Music lovers are disappointed as Guns N’ Roses have postponed their concert in St. Louis, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday. The music group revealed that one of their members had fallen ill. However, it's not clear who has fallen sick. Slash, the lead guitarist of American hard rock band Guns N’ Roses(File Photo)

The highly popular rock band took to Instagram on Friday and informed fans about the postponement.

“Gunners, the concert scheduled for St. Louis on September 9 has been postponed due to illness,” read the statement.

“Hang on to your tickets – fans who are unable to make the rescheduled date will be eligible for a refund. Thank you for the support,” read the statement further.

Slash, the band’s lead guitarist, also reposted the cancellation information through his Instagram on Friday.

Meanwhile, fans expressed their disappointment for the concert's postponement. They also prayed for the recovery of the band member.

"I hope you feel better soon. Take care. Sending love, as well as good vibes and prayers. I love you so much," commented one fan.

"There is always something wrong in St. Louis shows," wrote another fan.

"Rest up, and take care of yourself! Positive thoughts, and well wishes," posted a third fan.

Some of the notable members of the band include Axl Rose(Piano), Slash(Guitar), Izzy Stradlin (Guitar), Duff McKagan(Bass Guitar) and Melissa Reese (Synthesiser).

Notably, as per their website, the rock band is scheduled to perform in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Tuesday.