‘Idiotic twisting of events’: Jerry Seinfeld defends Jimmy Fallon over alleged rude behaviour with employee

Jerry Seinfeld has come out in the defence of Jimmy Fallon over reports of the latter behaving rudely with two employees in their presence. In a report by Rolling Stone titled "Chaos, Comedy, and ‘Crying Rooms’: Inside Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’", two current employees of the show had highlighted the toxic work environment on the hit show and also blamed Fallon. Jimmy Fallon(File Photo)

The two employees had narrated the rude behaviour from Fallon in the presence of Seinfeld after they botched a task during the show. Weighing in on the accusations, Seinfeld has backed Fallon.

"This is so stupid. I remember this moment quite well … I teased Jimmy about a flub, and we all had a fun laugh about how rarely Jimmy is thrown off," said Seinfeld in a statement to Rolling Stone.

"It was not uncomfortable at all. Jimmy and I still occasionally recall it and laugh. Idiotic twisting of events," added Seinfeld.

The employees had shared that Seinfeld asked Fallon to apologise to them.

“It was very awkward, and Jerry [Seinfeld] was like, ‘You should apologize to him,’ almost trying to make it a joke. It was one of the strangest moments ever and so many people were there, so it’s kind of hard to forget,” one of the employees had told a reporter.

Meanwhile, as per Variety, Fallon did a zoom call with the employees of the show and apologised. Fallon said, “It’s embarrassing and I feel so bad. Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends. I feel so bad I can’t even tell you. I want this show to be fun, it should be inclusive for everybody, it should be funny, it should be the best show, the best people.”

As per Deadline, Jimmy also said, "I never set out to create that type of atmosphere at the show. I think sometimes I’m working with the best of the best, you guys are at the top of the game.”