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Why Taylor Swift doesn’t want her wedding to be like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s: What reports claim

Swift is believed to be planning a wedding with NFL star Travis Kelce next month, with Madison Square Garden in New York City rumored as the venue.

Jun 09, 2026 06:12 pm IST
By Prakriti Deb
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Speculation surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s rumored wedding has sparked buzz after a report claimed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not make the guest list for the anticipated ceremony.

The report also highlighted Swift’s long-standing public friendship with Prince William, Harry’s older brother. (AFP, The Canadian Press via AP)

According to The Mirror US, Swift is believed to be planning a wedding with the NFL star next month, with Madison Square Garden in New York City rumored as a possible venue.

Neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed engagement or wedding reports. However, discussion around the alleged guest list gained momentum after Hollywood and royal commentator Rob Shuter shared claims from an unnamed insider on his Substack.

“Taylor wants to look around the room and recognize every face,” the source reportedly said, adding that the singer “doesn’t want people there simply because they’re famous.”

Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding reportedly referenced

The insider further claimed Swift has closely observed celebrity weddings that appeared more focused on status and public image than personal relationships. According to the report, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2018 royal wedding was allegedly one example that stood out to the singer while thinking about her own ceremony.

The report also highlighted Swift’s long-standing public friendship with Prince William, Harry’s older brother. The pair famously shared the stage with Jon Bon Jovi during the Centrepoint Winter Whites Gala in 2013, where they performed “Livin’ on a Prayer.”

More than a decade later, Prince William attended Swift’s Eras Tour concert at Wembley Stadium in 2024 with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Also Read: Donna Kelce unveils new partnership as Taylor-Travis prenup drama sparks buzz before July wedding

Backstage photos featuring Swift, Kelce and the royals went viral online.

The speculation around Harry and Meghan comes shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were absent from Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling’s wedding celebrations in Gloucestershire earlier this month. The event was attended by several senior members of the royal family, including King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prakriti Deb

Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.

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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
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