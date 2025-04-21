Menu Explore
Will TXT's Soobin and Yeonjun have special cameos in Resident Playbook? Here's what we know

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Written by Ananya Das
Apr 21, 2025 02:21 PM IST

Do you know what characters Soobin and Yeonjun will play in Resident Playbook? Read on to find out.

TXT (Tomorrow X Together) members Soobin and Yeonjun will reportedly make a special appearance in Resident Playbook. As reported by Soompi, citing Xportsnews, the two members will appear in the medical drama. (Also Read | TXT announces world tour in 2025, to take place after two-month break: Check concert dates, venue details)

Yeonjun and Soobin have been part of TXT since 2019.
Yeonjun and Soobin have been part of TXT since 2019.

What characters will Soobin, Yeonjun play in Resident Playbook

Reportedly, Soobin and Yeonjun will play the groupmates of former idol Um Jae Il (played by Kang You-seok). With only one hit song to his name, Um Jae Il has since made the shift in his career to become a resident in obstetrics and gynaecology at Jongro Yulje Hospital.

How did Resident Playbook team react to news

Reacting to the report, the drama’s production team in its statement said, “Please confirm through the broadcast.” Earlier, it was also announced that TXT is part of Resident Playbook’s OST lineup.

About Resident Playbook

A spin-off of the hit series Hospital Playlist, Resident Playbook depicts the realistic and relatable hospital lives and heartwarming friendships of obstetrics and gynaecology residents at the Jongro branch of Yulje Medical Centre. The series also stars Go Youn-jung, Kang You-seok, Shin Si-ah, Han Ye-ji, and Jung Joon-won.

Resident Playbook has been directed by Lee Min-soo. It premiered on tvN on April 12 and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9.10 pm (KST). It is available for streaming on Netflix in selected regions.

About TXT

TXT is a South Korean boy band formed by BigHit Entertainment, now known as BigHit Music. The group comprises five members--Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai. They debuted on March 4, 2019, with the extended play (EP) The Dream Chapter: Star.

Recently, TXT held its world tour, ACT: PROMISE -EP. 2, in South Korea, the United Kingdom, and several countries across Europe. TXT will also perform in several cities across Japan and Macau. Last year, TXT announced a hiatus just ahead of the tour.

