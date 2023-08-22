Wokeism or child friendly? Fans divided over removal of ‘Fat Bottom Girls’ from Queen's Greatest Hits

Fans of the legendary rock band Queen, are giving mixed reactions to the non-inclusion of famous song 'Fat Bottom Girls' from the newly released Greatest Hits collection. Queen Rock Band (Twitter)

The famous song is missing from the Greatest Hits album which has been made available on Yoto, an audio platform specifically aimed at young kids.

"Please note that the lyrics in some of these songs contain adult themes, including occasional references to violence and drugs. These are the original and unedited recordings. Whilst no swear words are used parental discretion is advised when playing this content to or around younger children," reads a note accompanying the Queen - Greatest Hits Volume 1 on Yoto's website.

However, the album contains 16 songs by the Queen. The songs included in the album are namely Bohemian Rhapsody, Another One Bites The Dust, Killer Queen, Bicycle Race, You're My Best Friend, Don't Stop Me Now,Save Me, Crazy Little Thing Called Love,Somebody To Love, Now I'm Here, Good Old-Fashioned Lover Boy, Play The Game,Flash, Seven Seas Of Rhye, We Will Rock You,We Are The Champions.

Meanwhile, music lovers seemed divided over the move to axe the song from the album. On social media platform "X"(formerly Twitter), while some fans decried wokesim, others supported the move arguing that it was not suitable for children.

"Songs are left off albums or have censored lyrics for releases in certain countries all the time so this seems like a reasonable decision. They still have a bunch of great songs so it's a minimal loss to the experience," posted one user.

"I was 8 when Fat Bottomed Girls was released. As I recall, my friends and I thought it was a funny, funny song and loved to sing it.

I think today's children could handle hearing it and singing along loudly," wrote another person.

"It's always "save the children" until someone actually makes an effort to keep sexual things from children, then it's "that's just a front for their woke agenda," commented a third fan.

"Fat Bottom Girls dropped from Queen’s new greatest hits album. Are we going to cancel every song in history that offends someone. What’s next….Whole Lot of Rosie! The world has gone completely mad!," complained another fan.